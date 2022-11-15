Big Ten football report: Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babbs enjoys magical moment

WEST LAFAYETTE – It’s not often Ohio State’s juggernaut football program brings us a feel-good story.

The Buckeyes usually steamroll everyone on the schedule and the human interest stories never come to the surface. That is until what transpired Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

With the matchup against Indiana already decided, fifth-year receiver Kamryn Babbs entered the game. In 2018, Babbs came to Columbus as the top-ranked receiver in the recruiting class, but four ACL injuries – yes, four – kept the St. Louis native on the sidelines throughout his career.

The two-time team captain had never caught a pass. He hadn’t played a snap this season.

The Buckeyes were leading the Hoosiers 49-14 when Babbs stepped on the field and quarterback C.J. Stroud suggested to coach Ryan Day to run a play for the skilled receiver.

And the end result was beautiful, an 8-yard touchdown pass from Stroud. Babbs dropped to his knees as his teammates surrounded him in the back of the end zone.

The celebration lasted so long that the Buckeyes drew a delay of game penalty before the extra point attempt.

“Where do we start with that? Day said after the game. “What happened (Saturday) in the stadium was magical. That’s one of the reasons why college football is special. It’s one of the reasons why you coach to see something like that happen.”

▶ Against Illinois, Purdue was flagged by the officials for “disconcerting signals,” a penalty that confused coach Jeff Brohm. Those penalties are handed out when officials believe that a defensive player is mimicking the offensive signals, including the quarterback’s cadence.

“Like everybody, you stem up front to create movement and change the blocking for the offensive line and a lot of times it draws them offsides,” Brohm said. “It had happened three or four times already. We used the same exact call that we’ve always used, and he said it sounded different.”

Brohm thought the Illini were going to be called for grounding when the snap sailed by quarterback Tommy DeVito, who picked up the ball and threw it. The ball never made it back to the line of scrimmage. The officials huddled before dropping a flag but the penalty was a surprise.

“It was costly,” Brohm said. “I didn’t agree with it all.”

▶ Illinois running back Chase Brown suffered a lower-body injury at the end of the Purdue game and needed help to leave the field. On Monday, coach Bret Bielema said Brown was “trending in the right direction” but his status for the matchup against Michigan is unknown.

Saturday’s game was expected to feature the top two running backs in the conference in terms of yardage. Brown has 1,442 rushing yards; Michigan’s Blake Corum has 1,349.

▶ The average temperature at kickoff of last weekend’s seven Big Ten games – 38 degrees. Penn State was the warmest at 51 degrees and Minnesota was a balmy 31 degrees when it played Northwestern.

▶ Two weeks ago, visiting Big Ten teams were 6-1. On Saturday, the home teams compiled a 6-1 record.

Power rankings

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0): One more speed bump before Michigan. Up next: Saturday at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Michigan (10-0, 7-0): One more speed bump before Ohio State. Up next: Saturday vs. Illinois, noon (ABC)

Penn State (8-2, 5-2): Third-best team in the conference could end up in one of the New Year’s Six bowls. Don’t see why not. Up next: Saturday at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. (BTN)

Iowa (6-4, 4-3): Gained 146 total yards and beat Wisconsin by 14 points. In a position to win a piece of the Big Ten West title and a spot in the conference championship game. Up next: Saturday at Minnesota, 4 p.m. (Fox)

Purdue (6-4, 4-3): The next two opponents are a combined 2-12 in Big Ten games, creating a clear path to claim at least a share of the Big Ten West. Might want to stop right there. Up next: Saturday vs. Northwestern, noon (Fox Sports 1)

Illinois (7-3, 4-3): Flagged for four defensive pass interference penalties in the first nine games. Flagged for five defensive pass interference penalties against the Boilermakers. Up next: Saturday at Michigan, noon (ABC)

Minnesota (7-3, 4-3): Still part of the division chase but would need plenty of chaos to reach Indianapolis. Starting quarterback Tanner Morgan didn’t play against Northwestern but the Gophers need him against this week’s opponent. Up next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. (Fox)

Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4): Quarterback Graham Mertz is a combined 21 of 53 passing in the last two games. He completed 61.9% against the Boilermakers. Up next: Saturday at Nebraska, noon (ESPN)

Maryland (6-4, 3-4): Didn’t score for the first time in three years. The Terrapins haven't won more than one game in November since joining the Big Ten. Up next: Saturday vs. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Michigan State (5-5, 3-4): For those who bet the Spartans to cover the spread at 10 points, sorry. Rutgers scored a late touchdown on fourth-and-29 to lose only by six. Up next: Saturday vs. Indiana, noon (BTN)

Nebraska (3-7, 2-5): Another year with no bowl game. Up next: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, noon (ESPN)

Rutgers (4-6, 3-4): Nice backdoor cover but it won’t get the Scarlet Knights to a bowl game unless they upset Penn State and Maryland. Up next: Saturday vs. Penn State, 3:30 p.m. (BTN)

Indiana (3-7, 1-6): Is Dexter Williams the quarterback of the future or someone to get the Hoosiers through the season? Up next: Saturday at Michigan State, noon (BTN)

Northwestern (1-9, 1-6): Just how messed up is the Big Ten West? The Wildcats weren’t officially eliminated from the division title until losing to Minnesota last week. Up next: Saturday at Purdue, noon (Fox Sports 1)

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc