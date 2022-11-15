Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
urbancny.com
Early Morning House Fire in Near Westside Neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. – On November 15th, 2022 at 4:12 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a possible fire in the 400 block of Marcellus Street. Firefighters from Station 5 (N. Geddes St.) arrived to find a 1- story, wood-frame, single-family home with fire blowing out of a side-window. Firefighters quickly made entry to the house with an attack handline and began fire suppression. They also searched for victims; none were found. Six occupants of the house self-evacuated as firefighters arrived. They were woken up by the crackling sound of the fire. Two were evaluated by AMR for smoke inhalation. No smoke detectors were in the house. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.
wxhc.com
Homer Fire Department Responds to Fire at Hunting Cabin
The Village of Homer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Sunday (November 13th) around 1:45 in the afternoon on Route 41A. The call came in from a Three Town Fire Chief (located in Cayuga County) who was passing through the area. Cortlandville and Sempronius Fire Departments were also called to assist Homer in the structure fire. Preble and Truxton Fire Departments also were requested to aid in coverage in the Homer area as they fought the fire.
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
13 WHAM
Crews from four districts battle large house fire in Ontario County
Gorham, N.Y. — A house in Ontario County sustained significant damage from a fire on Tuesday evening. According to Chief Ben Bassitt from the Hopewell Fire Department, crews from four districts responded to the two-story home on Middle Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Bassett said the fire started from...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse gets ready for the snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse is seeing some difficulty in bringing in plow drivers this year... More than what they were in 2021. The commissioner of public works, Jeremy Robinson said he used to have people out the door ready to apply but thinks the pandemic changed that. Robinson said,...
Syracuse water extends work, streets remain closed
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The intersection of East Colvin Street and South State Street will remain closed Tuesday, November 15 through Wednesday, November 16. The Department of Water has extended its schedule for a valve replacement project and there will be a detour in place to redirect traffic while the work is being done. The […]
cnycentral.com
Seeing snow outside your window? Send us your weather photos!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The snow has been coming down heavy in parts of Central New York Thursday. Some areas in Oswego County saw close to a foot of snowfall, while areas just 10 to 20 minutes away saw none at all!. We want to see your snowy photos. You...
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Cause of Jackson Hill barn blaze remains under investigation, but is thought to be electrical in nature
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of a barn blaze Monday morning in Northern Oneida County. Alarms sounded shortly before 8:30 a.m. Dispatchers fielded calls regarding a barn fire at 7754 Jackson Hill Road, Ava, NY. The primary fire department on-scene was West Leyden. Mutual Aid...
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system
Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
cnyhomepage.com
Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
Comments / 0