Syracuse, N.Y. – On November 15th, 2022 at 4:12 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a possible fire in the 400 block of Marcellus Street. Firefighters from Station 5 (N. Geddes St.) arrived to find a 1- story, wood-frame, single-family home with fire blowing out of a side-window. Firefighters quickly made entry to the house with an attack handline and began fire suppression. They also searched for victims; none were found. Six occupants of the house self-evacuated as firefighters arrived. They were woken up by the crackling sound of the fire. Two were evaluated by AMR for smoke inhalation. No smoke detectors were in the house. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO