Chip firm MediaTek CEO sees manufacturers expanding supply chain beyond Taiwan
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005202/en/ On-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, adds Nexa3D ultrafast 3D printing technology to its Express Service offering. (Graphic: Business Wire) Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.
hospitalitytech.com
Solution Helps QSRs with Workforce Woes
High employee turnover, increased talent costs, changing compliance requirements, staffing shortages and more are plaguing the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry in critical mass. According to a recent survey of HR leaders, travel and hospitality organizations as a whole are struggling with both digital HR options and employee experience – basics to recruit and retain reliable talent in a very competitive workforce. In fact, 64 percent indicate HR is not a digitally mature function at their company and 43 percent rate their employee experience as average or poor. To alleviate these challenges and accelerate a good employee experience, isolved has announced isolved People Cloud for Quick Service Restaurants.
heckhome.com
Top 5 Power Electronics Design Companies
In today’s market, the power electronics segment enjoys intensive growth due to modern trends in environment protection, electrification of various industries, and the economy in the usage of oil and gas. So, there is a surge in demand for services in developing custom power electronics products and there are dozens of companies that provide such services.
ZDNet
Choosing a college major? Why computer science graduates have fewer regrets
Graduates who major in computer and IT sciences are the least likely to regret their field of study and more likely to enter the workforce with high salaries and good career prospects, according to ZipRecruiter. A survey of 1,500 jobseekers by the jobs site found that 44% of candidates with...
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
Are US supply chain problems over?
Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers. But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared...
Fleet Owner
Business intelligence means better decisions for fleets
Data is abundant, and fleet managers get information from so many sources that it can be overwhelming, especially when data is not shared across the organization. When that happens, the fleet manager does not have the complete picture of what is occurring, which can lead to less-than-optimal decision-making. In addition,...
salestechstar.com
Pax8 Ranked 131 on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Tech Company Attributes 1,122% Revenue Growth to People and Culture. Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced it ranked 131 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Pax8 grew by 1,122% during this period.
Schellman Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer to Support Digital Transformation
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, has announced that Roopa Sudheendra has joined as the first Chief Product and Technology Officer. As the newest member of the executive team, Sudheendra will help set the vision for Schellman’s product development as the company enters an exciting phase of growth. The firm’s new and first CPTO will lead the expansion of the product development team, having joined Schellman with several years of product management and development experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005938/en/ Schellman Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer Roopa Sudheendra to Support Digital Transformation (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
helihub.com
Vertical Aerospace Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (“Vertical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVTL; EVTLW), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero emission aviation, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company has also issued a shareholder letter discussing its operating results and management commentary, which is posted to its investor relations website at investor.vertical-aerospace.com.
CEOs, executives behaving badly
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has recently become the latest executive to exhibit bad behavior. FOX Business takes a look at some other high-profile incidents.
salestechstar.com
CoreStack Ranked #78 Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 2207% Revenue Growth to the Growing Need for Cloud Governance. CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, announced it ranked #78 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. CoreStack grew 2207% during this 3-year period.
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueNorth, Veriff to Power Identity Verification for Digital Transformations in Financial Services
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, announced a partnership with global financial services software development company TrueNorth. This partnership will “provide TrueNorth’s clients with seamless access to Veriff’s growing suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for safer and enhanced digital transformation initiatives.”. TrueNorth reportedly “offers proven architectural...
theevreport.com
The Shyft Group’s Blue Arc Power Cube Recognized By Fast Company’s “Next Big Things In Tech” List
The portable EV charging solution requires no digging or trenching, providing an environmentally friendly solution to charging infrastructure needs as EVs rapidly gain market share. NOVI, Mich. – The Shyft Group announced today that its Blue Arc™ Power Cube™ has received an honorable mention on Fast Company’s second annual Next...
ZDNet
AI startup Snorkel preps a new kind of expert for enterprise AI
In the last big upsurge in artificial intelligence, in the late '70s and '80s, a popular approach took hold known as expert systems, programs that contained rules for tasks based on human knowledge typed into the computer. Expert systems ultimately failed because they both proved too hard to codify --...
salestechstar.com
Conga Named Top Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix
Company’s market leading Configure, Price, Quote product recognized for expansive capabilities and latest series of enhancements, outpacing 14 industry vendors. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position in the 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report, outpacing 14 other industry vendors. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to empower users in nearly all industries to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services with an intuitive, no-code rules engine. Conga also achieved top leader position after introducing a series of product updates and additions, highlighted by the launch of Conga CPQ APIs in the last year.
ZDNet
Five Asean nations ink pact to ease cross-border payments
Five Asean nations have inked a pact to boost connectivity and facilitate speedier cross-border payments. The agreement further supports the region's ambition to establish connected payments to drive down the cost of such payments. The central banks of Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines would look to "enhance cooperation...
