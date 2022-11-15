TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, has announced that Roopa Sudheendra has joined as the first Chief Product and Technology Officer. As the newest member of the executive team, Sudheendra will help set the vision for Schellman’s product development as the company enters an exciting phase of growth. The firm’s new and first CPTO will lead the expansion of the product development team, having joined Schellman with several years of product management and development experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005938/en/ Schellman Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer Roopa Sudheendra to Support Digital Transformation (Photo: Business Wire)

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO