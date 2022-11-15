ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE News 13

The 10 best Elf on the Shelf accessories to creatively dress up your elf

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many traditions, such as the arrival of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, that mean the holidays are upon us. However, not a single one is as significant as the return of the Scout Elf. That’s right, next week is the official start of Elf on the Shelf season. And to keep things exciting, we’ve found some accessories that your elf (and your child) will love.
KRQE News 13

Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass layoffs that began in Amazon’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday. In a note sent to employees, Jassy said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer.
Robb Report

Gerald Genta’s New $25,000 Watch Features a Soccer-Playing Mickey Mouse

Another year, another Mickey. Gérald Genta, the watch brand Bulgari purchased in 2000 (a little over a decade before its namesake watchmaker passed), is back at it with its favorite Disney character. A new Arena Bi-Retrograde Mickey Mouse watch has just been unveiled, this time with the legendary cartoon kicking around a soccer ball—just in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Genta created his first Mickey Mouse watch in 1969 and since then the quirky timepieces have become catnip for collectors. He was the first watchmaker to enter into a partnership with Disney and created watches not only...

