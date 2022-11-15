ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Become a PALS volunteer, help at holiday lights event or 'fill the gap' while students are away

By Special to the H-T
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

People & Animals Learning Services volunteer orientation

People & Animal Learning Services (PALS) is a nonprofit adaptive riding center in Bloomington. They provide equine-assisted services to people with disabilities, veterans, senior citizens and at-risk youth. As a PATH International Premier Accredited Center, all programs are designed to be individualized and safe. PALS relies on our volunteers' generosity to ensure our organization's sustainability. Whether you’d like to volunteer once a month, once a week, or on your own schedule, they have a volunteer position to match your interests. PALS’ next volunteer orientation is happening 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 3, these sessions are designed to let you know what opportunities are available at PALS and how to get involved. For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/PALS-volunteer-orientation. Questions? Contact Anna D'Souza at 812-336-2798, or volunteer@palstherapy.org.

Winter Lights, December Nights

Revel in the sights and sounds of the season on Dec. 3 with a stroll through Switchyard Park, and marvel at the thousands of lights that bring the park to life! Volunteers are needed for two shifts, one running from 1-5 p.m., and the second running from 4:45-8:45 p.m. Volunteers will assist with activities throughout the event. Volunteers 16 years and up are welcome, those younger than age 18 must have an Underage Waiver of Liability signed by a parent or guardian and must bring it with them when they arrive for their shift. On-site training provided. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/Winter-Lights-December-Nights. For more questions contact Hsiung Marler at marlerh@bloomington.in.gov.

Fill the gap

Volunteer short-term during Indiana University and MCCSC's vacation breaks when IU and community members are on vacation! Volunteering during winter, spring and summer breaks is a HUGE help to agencies that utilize volunteers to maintain their services year-round. You can volunteer for a short-term opportunity or make a longer commitment. Find opportunities for holiday needs at https://tinyurl.com/fill-the-gap-volunteer or email Michelle Moss at getconnected@bloomington.in.gov for more information.

Community Wish List Spotlight

BVN Holiday Wish List

As we enter the holiday season, the Bloomington Volunteer Network (BVN) invites everyone to participate in giving to one of the organizations that make up the BVN Community Wish List. Wishes benefit outstanding programming and services that these vital organizations provide our communities.

To Participate:

  1. Find a BVN Wish List that interests you.
  2. Choose something from their list that you would like to donate.
  3. Make your donation during this Holiday Season.

Wish Lists: Visit https://tinyurl.com/holiday-wish-list to view wish list opportunities.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.

The Herald-Times

