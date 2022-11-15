Since the inception of the STAPLE brand in 1997, the name has become one of the most respected in the world of streetwear. Besides being the founder of the label, Jeff Staple has been a globally recognized creative powerhouse who has left his touch on numerous fashion and footwear collaborations including with industry giants like adidas, ESPN, Nike, HBO, the NBA and NFL, just to name a few. This year, Staple celebrates his 25-year journey of building his brand and with the release of his Rizzoli book JEFF STAPLE: NOT JUST SNEAKERS, the designer takes fans through a visual archival playbook of how he turned his iconic pigeon motif into a global force.

2 DAYS AGO