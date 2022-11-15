Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane Shares Emotional New Single "Letter to Takeoff"
Gucci Mane is paying homage to late rapper Takeoff in a new single, “Letter to Takeoff.” The Alabama rapper had collaborated with Migos a number of times over the years on singles such as “I Get the Bag,” “Slippery” and “Solitaire.” Migos was previously signed to the label Gucci founded, 1017 Records.
UNDEFEATED Unveils Its Nike Air Force 1 Low "Prime Pink" Collaboration
The heritage between UNDEFEATED and dates back to the early 2000s when the latter crafted the streetwear stalwart a special Dunk High in 2002. Since then, the two parties have gone on to create an impressive resume of collaborative projects, and this fall they’ve reconvened for a new Air Force 1 Low collection. After dropping a North American exclusive “Teal Green” colorway, the two have confirmed the release of its “Prime Pink” offering that references their Dunk High “Clerks Pack” from 2005.
Nike Presents Collaborative SOULGOODS Dunk High Collection
First discovered in July, SOULGOODS has worked with on not just one Dunk High, but a collection of three colorways for the legendary high-top. The Beijing-based retailer is no stranger to the Swoosh, having previously collaborated with its Converse subsidiary in 2021. Now, the duo pays tribute to culture, including basketball, from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s with each of its collaborative Dunk High colorways.
DGK Launches Exclusive Bruce Lee Collaboration
DGK has announced a collaboration with the Bruce Lee Family Company and Bruce Lee, LLC, to feature imagery of the legendary late martial artist across its skateboards and apparel. The collection aims to continue and share Bruce Lee’s legacy through his art and philosophy, which promoted personal growth, harmonious individuality,...
Cozy and Comfortable Inform Dime's Holiday '22 Collection
Dime is gearing up for the release of its Holiday 2022 collection, this time taking the brand from Montréal to the French capital of the world, Paris. Following the wavy and cozy signature of the brand, this collection sees Dime drop a selection of comfort-focused apparel including, oversized fleece jackets, matching sweaters and sweatpants suits, toques and button-downs. Highlighting the collection are a selection of ombre, speckled knitted sweaters arriving in a beige/brown and light blue/navy colorway. Two fleece-like button-downs arriving in electric blue and pine green, featuring a wavy silhouette give a cozy rendition to the classic shirt.
Official Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Since 2008, Boston-based retailer Concepts and SB have come together to outfit the SB Dunk Low in various lobster-themed colorways. Thus far, the duo has presented red, blue, yellow, purple and green lobster looks. Now, it combines red and yellow to create an “Orange Lobster” presentation of the iconic sneaker.
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
DJ Khaled Encourages You to Keep Going With His New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection
In the collaborations space, Jordan Brand makes it a point to align with impactful partners in the music realm. Artists such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and DJ Khaled are currently on its roster, the latter of which is the latest member to introduce a collaborative collection with Michael Jordan’s imprint. While the “We The Best” mogul’s latest initiative keys in on the Air Jordan 5, it also entails new clothing pieces, all having just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
David Casavant Archive Brings $19K USD Raf Simons Bombers and '30s Dog Handbags to DSM
American fashion stylist, collector and consultant David Casavant has one of the most enviable archives in the world, and now he is letting you in on his fashion secrets with his comprehensive sale at Dover Street Market New York. From coveted Raf Simons grails to vintage. , Miu Miu, Helmut...
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
Malbon Golf Prepares a Collaboration with WIND AND SEA
The ever busy lifestyle brand Malbon Golf is colliding with Tokyo imprint WIND AND SEA for a second time to produce a collection of sweaters, jackets, hats and pants that pull from both brand’s aesthetics. For WIND AND SEA, which is spearheaded by photographer and creative director Takashi Kumagai, the collection follows up on their late September golf collaboration with luggage makers BRIEFING.
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
Moncler Launches Maya 70 Jacket by Pierpaolo Piccioli
As part of ‘s 70th-anniversary celebration, the Italian outerwear label has dispatched the Moncler Maya 70 Collaborations: a series of seven reinterpretations of the label’s signature Maya jacket by seven industry-leading visionaries. In its sixth iteration, the initiative introduces a stripped-back take on the silhouette by Pierpaolo Piccioli, out November 19.
FACE and atmos Dress adidas Samba in Daisy Embroidery
First introduced in the ’50s by founder Adi Dassler, the iconic Samba silhouette continues to be one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. Following several recent collaborations with the likes of Pharrell, IRAK, and Wales Bonner, adidas Originals now partners with atmos and illustrator Face Oka for a special-edition take on the football sneaker.
BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS x CLAE Launch Sustainability-Focused Capsule Collaboration
Los Angeles-based sustainable sneaker brand CLAE has released a capsule collaboration with BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, focusing on using upcycled scraps and leftover fabrics from BEDWIN’s past collections. CLAE and BEDWIN are doing their part to propel the fashion and sneaker industry into adopting a more sustainability-focused collection, bringing...
Jeff STAPLE Reflects on 25 Years of Maintaining the Staple Brand With New Rizzoli Book
Since the inception of the STAPLE brand in 1997, the name has become one of the most respected in the world of streetwear. Besides being the founder of the label, Jeff Staple has been a globally recognized creative powerhouse who has left his touch on numerous fashion and footwear collaborations including with industry giants like adidas, ESPN, Nike, HBO, the NBA and NFL, just to name a few. This year, Staple celebrates his 25-year journey of building his brand and with the release of his Rizzoli book JEFF STAPLE: NOT JUST SNEAKERS, the designer takes fans through a visual archival playbook of how he turned his iconic pigeon motif into a global force.
Raheem Sterling Unveils Hotly-Anticipated New Balance x Stone Island Boot and Kit Collaboration
New Balance and Stone Island have officially presented their highly-anticipated football jersey and boot collaboration, and it’s more than we could have ever hoped for. The jersey was first debuted — and teased — by U.K. rap star, Dave at his annual Santan Cup tournament back in October, however, the Streatham-raised rhymer was only spotted in the coordinated shorts and jersey. However, the official campaign has just been launched — and New Balance and Stone Island have enlisted Chelsea and England forward, Raheem Sterling to be the face of it.
Metro Boomin Teases Collaboration With Travis Scott Ahead of 'Heroes & Villains' Album Release
Metro Boomin’s next album will most likely feature a guest appearance from Travis Scott. The mainstay hip-hop producer is readying for the debut of his long-awaited LP, Heroes & Villains. Following 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Boomin’s first studio album, the producer directed his attention towards collaborations, teaming...
Darryl Brown Integrates Classic Workwear Into His adidas Campus 80
Has presented the latest iteration of its Campus 80 silhouette in collaboration with Darryl Brown. Traditionally, Brown is known for his modern approach to workwear design, with his inspiration stemming from his life as an engineer — and this has been seen across a slew of his recent projects. For example, back in 2020, Brown curated a selection of T-shirts that featured a collegiate typeface and imagery of a trailer-laden truck, one that nods toward the working-class heritage of alcohol delivery drivers.
Raising Cane’s and Anti Social Social Club Fry Up an Apparel and Accessories Collab
Andrew Buenaflor’s Anti Social Social Club has built up quite the reputation for engaging with various external partners to create collaborative collections. In recent memory, it has gravitated towards the food space as it linked up with Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee for a joint venture, and now it’s about to add a Raising Cane’s parntership to its portfolio.
