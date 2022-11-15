Read full article on original website
Related
‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ Writer Danny Robins on the Scares and Realness of His Hit Play
When playwright Danny Robins wrote “2:22 A Ghost Story,” he thought he chose the titular number at random. “I wanted something that had a ring to it,” he reveals. But when actor Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy of “Harry Potter” fame) joined the London cast, he dug deeper. “He asked why I chose it and told me 22 is a really important number for him,” Robins recalls. “And I realized that I do focus on that number. Like, I always choose like seat 22 on an airplane. I told him that maybe that’s because it’s my birthday – Sept. 22.” Robins says...
After gin, weed, and cereal, Snoop Dogg is finally conquering the dog apparel industry
After putting his stamp on cereal, weed, gin and more, Snoop Dogg is finally tapping into a particular industry that already has his name all over it — a dog apparel line called Snoop Doggie Doggs.
SFGate
‘Free Money’ Review: A Sly, Surprising Doc That Questions the Value of Western Charity
Founded in 2008 by a quartet of Harvard and MIT economics graduates, the charitable startup GiveDirectly has become one of the world’s fastest-growing nonprofits by virtue of its simple but innovative approach to raising funds for underprivileged communities. Allowing predominantly Western donors to make direct, unconditional cash transfers to poverty-stricken East African individuals via their phones, the concept cuts out the intermediary factors of larger charities — where televisually induced donations of a few dollars a month might have little direct effect on those in need. On the face of it, it seems a sound idea, and at the outset of Sam Soko and Lauren DeFilippo’s smart, calmly probing documentary “Free Money,” you might be forgiven for expecting a thinly disguised, feature-length infomercial for GiveDirectly itself.
Audrey Diwan, Rosalie Varda Board Adrian Moyse Dullin’s Short ‘The Right Words’ as Exec Producers (EXCLUSIVE)
Rosalie Varda and Audrey Diwan have boarded Adrian Moyse Dullin’s live action short “The Right Words” as executive producers. The film, which was selected for Cannes’ Palme d’Or competition last year, tells the story of a brother and sister who get a kick out of embarrassing each other on social media. One day, on a crowded bus home from school, the sister convinces her younger brother to approach his crush. “When naive and romantic Mahdi is peer-pressured into confessing his love to Jada, a girl who doesn’t know he exists, his declaration becomes a public spectacle,” reads the logline. “The Right Words” is...
Oscar spotlight: Don’t sleep on ‘The Woman King’s’ Thuso Mbedu in wide-open Best Supporting Actress race
[WARNING: The following story contains spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read at your own risk.] If there is any Oscar category that’s still seemingly unsettled, it’s Best Supporting Actress. Michelle Williams‘ decision to upgrade to lead for “The Fabelmans” has not only made the race anyone’s game but also provided even more opportunity for first-time hopefuls — who dominate the field — to break through. It’s for that reason that you shouldn’t count out Thuso Mbedu, whose electrifying breakthrough turn in “The Woman King” — her film debut — could (and definitely should) make the South African native a formidable contender...
Grace Phelps-Roper’s Escape From the Westboro Baptist Church to Be Explored in ‘Where We Belong’
Susanne Opstal’s “Where We Belong,” one of 21 feature film projects selected as part of the IDFA Forum Pitches program, revolves around the director’s relationship with Grace Phelps-Roper, the youngest daughter of the family behind the infamous Westboro Baptist Church. Grace left the church and her family a decade ago, two years after she first met Opstal. The director has been filming Grace’s journey ever since. “We’ve been working on this for 12 years, and there have been times when it was really difficult. So we made a pact. We would continue to film and finance the project, but keep the...
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
Comments / 0