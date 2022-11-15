Read full article on original website
‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Americans Abroad Crash the Party in a Romcom Caught Between Edginess and Squidginess
The term “romantic comedy” these days covers a lot of light entertainments that only notionally meet the genre requirements: They pivot on relationships while just glancing at romance, and are packed with dialogue that’s zappily delivered but not all that funny. “The People We Hate at the Wedding” is one such nonromcom. Sporting a game cast and efficient sitcommy pacing, it looks and sounds the part just enough to keep you diverted — until you notice, as the credits roll to upbeat electropop, that you haven’t laughed once. Starring Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney as the blundering American relatives lowering the tone of a posh English wedding, this straight-to-streaming Amazon release attempts to bring a faintly risqué, expletive-laden millennial sensibility to Nancy Meyers terrain, and never quite finds the sweet spot.
’90 Day Fiance’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Shaeeda’s Friend Confronts Bilal Over His Prenup Promises
Bilal sits down with Shaeeda’s friend Eutris, and she’s ready to have a candid conversation with her friend’s husband. “I think some things were said and it made myself and Shaeeda uncomfortable. And I’m sure yourself as well,” Eutris says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 20 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.
‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
'Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison reveals the weirdest thing he likes to collect: ‘Don’t ask me why’
“Pawn Stars,” which follows Rick Harrison's family and their successful pawn business in Las Vegas, premiered in 2009.They're now kicking off a spinoff titled, "Pawn Stars Do America."
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Mariah Carey is denied the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ by the trademark office
Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan also felt they were rightful owners of the royal title.
Oscar spotlight: Don’t sleep on ‘The Woman King’s’ Thuso Mbedu in wide-open Best Supporting Actress race
[WARNING: The following story contains spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read at your own risk.] If there is any Oscar category that’s still seemingly unsettled, it’s Best Supporting Actress. Michelle Williams‘ decision to upgrade to lead for “The Fabelmans” has not only made the race anyone’s game but also provided even more opportunity for first-time hopefuls — who dominate the field — to break through. It’s for that reason that you shouldn’t count out Thuso Mbedu, whose electrifying breakthrough turn in “The Woman King” — her film debut — could (and definitely should) make the South African native a formidable contender...
Sarah Polley to Be Honored With Director Prize at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Sarah Polley will receive the Director of the Year Award for “Women Talking” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, which will take place in-person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Palm Springs Film Festival runs through Jan. 16. “Sarah Polley continues her outstanding...
Candace Cameron Bure’s GAC Films Don’t Have More ‘Purpose and Depth’ Than Hallmark, They Just Have Less Gay People
Candace Cameron Bure won’t say the quiet part out loud, so Hilarie Burton is doing it for her. Following her departure from Hallmark for the Great American Family, Bure told the Wall Street Journal that the decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” In response, Burton spotlighted the thinly-veiled bigotry at play, writing on Twitter: “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”
