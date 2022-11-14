ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

K99

CSU Football Looks To Break A 20 Year Drought This Weekend

It's been a year for Colorado State football, it's actually be a rough few years for the program and while there are flashes of improvement, it just seems like so often the team just can't get out of its own way when it comes to putting a full and complete game together and the lack of wins proves that and this Saturday, the Rams are going to look to salvage the season and do something they haven't done since 2002, win a game in Colorado Springs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Moors Career Day Leads Rams over South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC – Out team, out tough, outwork the other. Niko Medved and his staff preach that every day to the Colorado State men's basketball team and that's exactly what they did Thursday night to open the Charleston Classic. CSU defeated the University of South Carolina 85-53 in their own state.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Hagen Welcomes Eight New Rams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State soccer welcomes eight new Rams to the program. The 2023 recruiting class features multiple signees from California and Texas along with Colorado, Iowa and Spain. They breakdown to three forwards, four midfielders and a goalkeeper. "We are looking forward to having eight new...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Boyd’s Hot Hand Leads Rams Past Mountaineers

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The three-pointers were falling Tuesday night in Moby Arena, as Colorado State's rolled past Western Colorado, 86-56. The Rams dropped 14 threes in the victory, including going 7-for-7 in the first quarter. Meghan Boyd led CSU with 22 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the floor and 7-for-9 from downtown.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Colorado State Posts High Marks in NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State Athletics posted its highest mark in the 18-year history of the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate report, the organization announced on Tuesday. Over a four-year rolling window, for the cohort class of 2015-16, the Rams posted an 88 percent mark, up from last year's...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Sweep Cowgirls on the Road

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Colorado State volleyball team started its final week of the regular season off with a clean sweep over Wyoming as the Rams beat the Cowgirls 3-0 with set scores of, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-22. The Rams started out swinging in the first set killing the ball at a .294 average and taking advantage of Wyoming's seven attack errors in the first set alone. Senior Jacqi Van Liefde lead the way early for Colorado State as the right-side hitter had three kills in the first set and five kills in the second set. She finished with eight total on the night.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Men’s Basketball Ready for Challenging Shriners Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, SC. – Colorado State men's basketball hits the road for the first time this season to compete in the 2022 Shriners Charleston Classic starting Thursday against South Carolina. The Rams and Gamecocks face off inside TD Arena at 3 pm MT on ESPNU. Joining CSU and South Carolina in the tournament are host College of Charleston, Davidson, Furman, Old Dominion Penn State and Virginia Tech.
FORT COLLINS, CO
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor

Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver area snow totals are in!

The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2" 
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming

As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO

