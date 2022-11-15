Read full article on original website
Related
Roll Call Online
Republicans secure House majority, but it will be a narrow one
Republicans will control the House next year after winning enough seats in the midterm elections to secure at least a narrow majority. The call that Republicans had won a 218th seat came from The Associated Press at 6:32 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday when GOP Rep. Mike Garcia was declared the winner in California's 27th District more than a week after polls closed. Democrats won more races than many elections analysts expected, delaying the call of which party would control the chamber.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was also prolific donor to Republicans: 'I have a duty'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent a significant amount of money to Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election in addition to the millions of dollars he donated to Democrats.
Roll Call Online
Arizona voters approve in-state tuition for undocumented students
Arizona voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to allow undocumented college students to pay in-state tuition, a victory for advocates who will press for broader relief for immigrants in Congress during the remaining weeks of the year. Arizona Proposition 308 will allow noncitizen students to receive the reduced tuition rates...
Roll Call Online
At the Races: As 2022’s dust settles, 2024 revs up
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Editor’s note: At the Races will not publish next week on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be back the...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
Roll Call Online
How New York became friendly turf for Trump-aligned candidates
Last week, voters from Arizona to Pennsylvania rejected politicians who embraced former President Donald Trump's agenda. So how did several Trump-aligned candidates in New York, a state where registered Republicans are outnumbered 2 to 1, defy the political headwinds and win 11 of 26 seats, including four that had been previously held by Democrats?
Roll Call Online
Pelosi opts to step down as Democratic leader
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will not run for another term as Democratic leader, adhering to a self-imposed term-limit pledge she made four years ago. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” the California Democrat said in a speech from the House floor. She said she plans to remain a member of the House.
Roll Call Online
McConnell prevails in Senate GOP leadership contest
With a contested leadership race in the rearview mirror, Senate Republicans now need to figure out if they can unify heading into the 118th Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell handily won reelection to his leadership post Wednesday after a challenge from National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott. The...
Roll Call Online
GOP faction signals tougher fight for Ukraine aid ahead
A group of conservative House Republicans said Thursday they would oppose any further funding for Ukraine and foreshadowed a looming fight for the Biden administration to keep supporting Kyiv when Republicans control the House next term. Flanked by four lawmakers and one incoming freshman, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told...
Roll Call Online
GOP fell short in Latino-heavy areas along U.S-Mexico border
The Republican Party set its sights on South Texas and other areas around the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2022 midterm elections in part of its push for a so-called “red wave” to usher in a large House majority. But the efforts to lean into immigration concerns on the...
Roll Call Online
Measure for measure: Drama of 2022 midterms starts to conclude
Things we know about the 2022 midterms: There will be a House Republican majority and a Senate Democratic majority, elections went pretty smoothly and incumbents for the most part held on. Things we don't know: How big those majorities will be, what governing will look like in the coming 118th Congress and what lessons public officials will take away from an anomalous campaign. Roll Call Elections Analyst Nathan L. Gonzales joins the podcast.
Roll Call Online
House should ‘keep its word’ and seat delegate from Cherokee Nation, panel hears
With nearly two centuries of expectations on his back, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. faced the House Rules Committee on Wednesday as the panel examined the path forward to seating the first-ever tribal nation delegate in Congress. In the 1830s, lawmakers narrowly ratified a treaty promising to allow a...
Roll Call Online
Pediatricians beg for more federal help to fight wave of RSV
After two winters of mask-wearing and social distancing, pediatric respiratory viruses have returned with a vengeance, and pediatric hospitals, emergency room doctors and pediatricians are lobbying Congress and the Biden administration to provide more support. Pediatric hospitals deal with a wave of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, every...
Roll Call Online
Border policy questions loom as Senate works on funding, ‘Dreamers’
An imminent end to pandemic-era asylum restrictions under Title 42 has renewed border policy debates on Capitol Hill, which could complicate a must-pass government spending bill and threaten a Democratic push to help so-called Dreamers. A federal judge in Washington struck down a pandemic-related border directive known as Title 42...
Jordan seeks testimony from Garland, Wray, others in House Judiciary probes of DOJ, FBI
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is seeking testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other DOJ officials.
States Where Your Retirement Can Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year
If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.
Comments / 0