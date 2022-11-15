ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things to know about the Kent State-Eastern Michigan football game

By Staff report
 3 days ago
Kickoff

The Golden Flashes (4-6, 3-3 MAC) play host to the Eagles (6-4, 3-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dix Stadium.

The history

Kent State leads the all-time series with Eastern Michigan 18-14 and have won the last two meetings. The Golden Flashes won 27-23 at Dix Stadium on Nov. 4, 2020.

On the air

The Varsity Network and ESPN2.

Last time out

Kent State defeated Bowling Green 40-6 on Nov. 9. The Golden Flashes forced three turnovers, including a pick-6, recorded six sacks and held the Falcons to 0-for-6 on fourth down. Saivon Taylor-Davis led the way with three sacks and Marvin Pierre had the interception return for the TD. Offensively, Collin Schlee threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, Cooper Marquex rushed for 93 yards and Devontez Walker caught two scoring tosses and had 86 yards through the air. Schlee and Pierre were named the MAC offensive and defensive players of the week for their performances.

Eastern Michigan defeated Akron 34-28 on Nov. 8 to become bowl eligible for the sixth time in program history. The Eagles had three interceptions while Austin Smith passed for 190 yards and two TDs. Samson Evans rushed for 133 yards and two scores while Dylan Drummond was Smith's favorite receiver with five catches for 90 yards.

Here and there

Sean Lewis is 23-30 in his fifth season at Kent State, while Chris Creighton is 43-61 in his ninth season at Eastern Michigan. Creighton is 182-107 overall. … Cooper is the fourth running back in KSU history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He has 2,593 career yards which is 20th among active FBS players and is seventh all-time in KSU history. His 25 career rushing TDs is ninth-most in Golden Flashes' history. … Wednesday night is Senior Night for the Flashes. Kent State will honor 16 seniors in a pre-game ceremony, including six who have spent their entire career at Kent State. … The Golden Flashes conclude the regular season on Nov. 26 at Buffalo in a 1 p.m. kickoff.

