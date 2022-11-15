ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Ambridge Christmas Parade is set as part of Christmas on Merchant event

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
AMBRIDGE - The holiday spirit gets in full swing in Ambridge with the Dec. 9 return of the borough's Christmas Parade.

The parade down Merchant Street begins at 6 p.m.

It will be held in conjunction with two, hour-long ice carving shows with Ice Creations in PJ Caul Park, at 5 p.m., and another immediately following the parade, approximately from 7-8 p.m.

Treats and hot drinks, a live Nativity, and animal petting zoo in the park also follow the parade from 7 to 8 p.m., as well as live music.

"The parade will also be broadcast live on Beaver County Radio's Facebook Live to be seen worldwide," Bill Roehm, director of the Ambridge Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. "This is our first 'traditional' parade since pre-COVID."

The last two years, Ambridge held "reverse" parades where the units were stationery and motorists drove through.

