ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

MVL Girls Soccer: JG, TV, West M headline league squads

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A92X4_0jBG8YbU00

John Glenn and Tri-Valley shared the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division title, and West Muskingum was crowned the Small School Champion so it's no surprise players from these respective squads garnered league honors.

The teams were selected by the MVL coaches.

Tri-Valley senior Alison Yingling was tabbed the Big School Division Player and Keeper of the Year; John Glenn senior Marina Nicolozakes earned Offensive Player of the Year honors; sophomore Riley Zamensky of John Glenn was named Midfielder of the Year; Tri-Valley senior Bailey Woods and John Glenn senior Gwyn Lemon were Co-Defensive Players of the Year; and Emily Reilly of Tri-Valley and Clay Wilkins of John Glenn shared Coach of the Year accolades.

West Muskingum senior Zoie Settles received Player and Offensive Player of the Years accolades for the Small Schools, while West M senior Gracie Settles was tabbed Keeper of the Year, West M freshman Jayden Thornton earned Midfielder of the Year, New Lexington senior Andrea Groves was Defensive Player of the Year, and West M's Courtney Kuhn was named Coach of the Year.

For the Big Schools, Yingling and Woods, Lemon, Zamensky and Nicolozakes, River View senior Emma Sampsel and sophomores Audrey Border and Kylie Miller, Sheridan sophomores Mikenna Schiele and Kendall Harter, Maysville senior Gracie Meredith and Philo's Angie Myers made first team.

Tri-Valley seniors Ally Barclay and Emma Pratt, sophomore Nevaeh Peffers and freshman Maddie Garber, John Glenn senior Bella Eubanks, Sheridan sophomore Amory Brown, Maysville senior Shyann Havens and freshman Miley Fulkerson and Philo's Haylie Stemm received special mention.

John Glenn senior Marissa Saki and freshman Faith Lemon, River View sophomore Alyssa Fox and freshman Elaina Brenly, Sheridan senior Alanna Covert and Maysville freshman Josalynn Milatovich were honorable mention.

For Small Schools, Gracie and Zoie Settles, Thornton and junior Laney Johnson of West M, Coshocton senior Hailey Helter and juniors Isabelle Lauvray and Cammy Wilson, Groves, senior Addee Straits and sophomore Lilah Carson and Morgan senior Shannon Cooper and junior Kennedy Mayle were on the first team.

Special mention went to West M juniors Dara Decker and Allison Latier, Coshocton senior Destiny Frye and sophomore Sophia Skelton, New Lex senior Tessa Hubble and freshman Lilly Powell and Morgan junior Jada Strelec and freshman Gianna Myers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University

On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level

Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State sets football ticket prices for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees approved next year’s football ticket prices at its full board meeting Thursday. Will Buckeyes tickets cost more? The short answer: It depends on what you buy and what you’re looking at. Season ticket holders will see a significant decrease in sticker prices from the 2022 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol has tips for winter driving

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With winter weather starting to appear in our forecasts, it’s a good time to talk about how to stay safe when road conditions can change constantly. There are some steps you can take before you start your drive to keep you and everyone around you safe.
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

Semi Accident on I-70

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man arrested after chase between Washington, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG — A Wirt County man was arrested in Parkersburg Tuesday evening after a high-speed pursuit that started between Belpre and Marietta. Timothy James Osborne, 63, of Elizabeth was charged by Parkersburg Police with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to Police Chief Matthew Board. He also faces charges of felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer in Ohio, according to a criminal affidavit provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers followed by even colder air for Central Ohio

Thursday: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy, high 37. It has been a very brisk day today with a light mix of wintry precip, and this will change to mainly snow showers tonight as temps fall back into the mid to low 30s this evening. Not expecting major accumulating snow, but we could see some minor totals (less than 1/2″) in grassy areas. The bigger threat this evening will be quickly reduced visibility inside of those snow bands, as winds will be breezy.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy