New Lexington, OH

New Lex's Koehler realizes Division I college dream

By Sam Blackburn, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
NEW LEXINGTON — In a year when the Muskingum Valley League had arguably its best collection of talent, Jerilynn Koehler might have been the best it had to offer.

Cleveland State certainly wouldn't argue. The Vikings signed New Lexington's star middle hitter to a full athletic scholarship last week, were she will be one of the tallest players in the program at 6-3.

The honor student with a 4.6 GPA is proud to represent her small town and hopes others who follow her see opportunity.

"I think what kind of started a feeling for that is that a lot of people don't respect kids from New Lex and don't think they can be good at sports and academics, and I think that pushed me to want to be good at everything," said Koehler, who will major in health science and pre-physical therapy.

"I see other kids from around the MVL sign to go to college and play sports and I wanted to do the same thing," Koehler added. "Our senior class, we want to make New Lex known for something. It wanted to make me be the best. The job isn't done yet."

She had been committed to the Division I Vikings, who play in the Horizon League, since January. They were the first Division I program to offer her a scholarship, but others came calling after she committed.

She stayed true to the Vikes. She is one of four recruits to join the fold for coach Chuck Voss, joining Cleveland-area natives Allana Appleby (Shaker Heights), Destiny Goss (Maple Heights) and Nia Hall (Amherst Steele). All are hitters.

"Jerilynn has made significant improvement over the last year and is capable of playing all three front row positions for us," Voss told the team's website.

That echoed Koehler's feelings.

"It's wherever they put me," Koehler said. "Coach Voss said I could play anywhere, but he recruited me as a middle. I'm pretty sure I would be one of the tallest on the team. Most of their middles are tall and fast girls."

Voss called it "an extremely talented offensive class that will add firepower and size to our team."

"All four players can touch the rim and play multiple positions for us, which will help our depth for the upcoming season," Voss said. The Vikings are currently 13-16 but 10-8 in league play, including wins in five of their last six matches.

Koehler, who was Division II All-Ohio honorable mention, said her dream has always been to play Division I.

"As everyone knows the recruiting process is stressful and intense, but when you finally get pen to paper it's nice and a lot of relief," Koehler said. "It's a Division I school playing in a very competitive league. It's downtown, in a safe, family environment, and the team is really nice. They welcomed me so well. The coaches supported me so much, constantly asking how our team was doing."

New Lexington coach Alyssa Board said Koehler ”is an incredibly gifted athlete and an even better athlete.”

“The presence she brings to a court is remarkable, and that presence will be hard to replace next year,” New Lexington coach Alyssa Board said. ”She has left her mark on our volleyball program, led the program to its greatest height in school history, and will go down as a legend in our program.

“Cleveland State will be a great fit for her,” Board added. “They have great coaches, great athletes, and a great program there. Our assistant coach, Rachel (Stover) Shinn is an alumni from Cleveland State Volleyball, playing under head coach Chuck Voss, and knows Jerilynn will fit in great.”

Koehler's Panthers finished 21-6 as a senior, which included the program's first district title in 39 years and its first regional runner-up in school history. They were a three-win team when she arrived as a freshman.

She stood nose-to-nose with Ohio signee Torre Kildow, of Union Local, in the regional finals, when both had 25 kills in a four-set loss. She averaged four kills per set and finished with a .388 hitting percentage, in addition to 86 blocks.

She said she will miss New Lex.

"Especially the volleyball program," Koehler said. "I wouldn't be getting the chance if it wasn't for Coach Wolfe and the rest of the staff. It's not just the volleyball program, but the community and the support I have gotten through academics and sports, anything really. It's a tight, small-town environment and it's going to be a big chance when I go into the city."

