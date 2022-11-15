ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

The Barn Yard offers portable buildings

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
  • Jeff and Jody Mizer recently opened The Barn Yard at 19778 Ohio 16 selling mini-barns, sheds and other portable buildings.
  • Jeff and Jody said selling mini-barns is a tie to their agriculture heritage as both grew up on a farm. Jeff said they were looking for a business they could do from home.
  • There are more than 40 units on site. One can design custom builds online and units can also be constructed by a crew at one's home or a unit can be bought as-is from the site.

COSHOCTON − Jeff and Jody Mizer are honoring their farm heritage with a new business selling mini barns and other portable buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412nCj_0jBG8O1S00

The Barn Yard at 19778 Ohio 16 opened about a month ago on part of what was the Pope Family Farm. This was the farm Jody grew up on and Jeff was raised on a dairy farm in Bakersville.

The business sells mini-barns, sheds, cottages, hunting cabins and dog kennels with more than 40 units currently on site. It's an official dealer for Old Hickory Barns and Sheds with buildings constructed in Amish country.

One can buy a building from The Barn Yard, design a custom build online or have a unit built at one's home.

"We're just now getting started and sales are just now starting to go out, but we're getting good feedback from people on our quality and prices," Jeff said. "We might add a few more (units) this spring, but we wanted to get established this fall and start to get our name out there."

Jeff said he was looking for a home-based business. He considered some other possibilities before settling on portable buildings.

"Your garage gets full and you need more room. These here are used for storage and home offices," Jeff said.

There are other businesses in the area that sell similar structures, but Jeff feels there's enough room for all as Coshocton County is on an upswing with new businesses bringing a population increase.

"We know there are other places people can buy a barn or shed and we're just excited to be an alternative option. We all have our own styles, designs, prices and different things. There's plenty of business out there for everybody and we're just excited to be part of it and to work with the community," Jeff said. "Coshocton has a bright future and we're happy to be a little piece of it."

For more information on The Barn Yard, go to its Facebook page or call 330-432-6706.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
akronschools.com

Free Giveaways in Firestone Park

The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Council Approves Addendum to City Workers Contract

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council passed an addendum to the labor contracts between the city and its employees. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed how the addendum will benefit the city by attracting experienced workers looking to join the city’s workforce. “What the city has found in...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking. According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead. According to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wqkt.com

Animals removed from farm in Ashland County

Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY NEWS: Group discusses farmland threats

Concerned farmers and agriculture community members gathered recently to voice their concerns and offer solutions to halt the loss of farmland. WOOSTER Wayne County Commissioners and more than two dozen members of the Agricultural Success Group gathered recently at the Administration Building in Wooster to discuss the future of local farmland.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
theccmonline.com

John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building

John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
MINERVA, OH
13abc.com

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio holds hearing for Columbia Gas rate hike request

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will hear testimonies in relation to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s Rate Hike Request on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Environmental Law and Policy Center, the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. on 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, and can be live-streamed online via YouTube. The nonprofit has submitted testimony urging regulators to reject Columbia’s request.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals

If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man

An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
EAST SPARTA, OH
WHIZ

Pet of the Week: Meet Daisy May

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is as sweet as her name is… Daisy May is a three year old Beagle Mix who would make a good family pet. She loves kids and cats and has a playful energy. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy