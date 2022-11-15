Read full article on original website
myscience.org
New approach for the development of cancer therapies
In a recent study, researchers from Joanna Loizou’s group from CeMM, the Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the Medical University of Vienna investigated the POL? enzyme and the role it plays in DNA repair. Inhibiting POL? represents a new approach for developing specific therapies, in particular for patients with BRCA1 mutations. The study, published in Cell Reports, shows for the first time that POL? fills the gaps in single-stranded DNA that excessively occur in a BRCA1-deficient genetic background thus demonstrating its important role in keeping BRCA1 deficient cells alive.
myscience.org
Are Covid-19 ’comas’ signs of a protective hibernation state?
Scientists hypothesize that, as in a hibernating turtle, the brain under sedation and deprived of oxygen may assume a protective state. Many Covid-19 patients who have been treated for weeks or months with mechanical ventilation have been slow to regain consciousness even after being taken off sedation. A new article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences offers the hypothesis that this peculiar response could be the effect of a hibernation-like state invoked by the brain to protect cells from injury when oxygen is scarce.
myscience.org
Watching the metabolism at work
Researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich are taking magnetic resonance imaging a step further. With their new method, they can visualise metabolic processes in the body. Their objective is to improve the future diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has become an indispensable...
myscience.org
PETN reduces risk of preterm birth and hypertension in pregnancy
In about one in twenty pregnant women, ultrasound Doppler measurement in mid-pregnancy reveals that the uterus and placenta are not sufficiently supplied with blood. There is then a risk that the baby will not be adequately supplied by the mother’s body and will not develop in time. In the worst case, the baby may die in the womb before birth.Pregnancy means vascular stress," explains Tanja Groten from Jena University Hospital.The placenta produces activating substances that expose the maternal vessels to oxidative stress," says the obstetrician. If the vessels cannot compensate for the stress, this can lead to increased blood pressure in the mother or even to preeclampsia, also known as pregnancy poisoning. In this situation, the child is at risk of a deficiency supply in the womb.
myscience.org
Problem solved in organic chemistry
In chemicals used in agriculture, as well as in pharmaceuticals and a variety of materials, pyridines are often found as so-called functional units which decisively determine the chemical properties of substances. Pyridines belong to the group of ring-shaped carbon-hydrogen (C’H) compounds ("heterocycles"), and they contain a nitrogen atom (N). For chemists, the direct functionalization of the carbon-hydrogen bonds (C’H bonds) of pyridines is a straightforward approach to designing and modifying complex molecules, including in the final stage of the synthesis sequence. This latter means that active ingredients can be chemically modified without having to build them up anew. The functionalization of the pyridine in a certain position in relation to the nitrogen atom - in the difficult-to-access "meta-position" - is extremely challenging and rare. A team of researchers headed by Prof. Armido Studer at the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster has developed a new strategy for getting various functional groups into the meta-position of pyridines. Their study has now been published in the "Science" journal.
myscience.org
The protein behind immunotherapy resistance
Scientists at EPFL, Ludwig Institute of Cancer Research, and CHUV have identified a key protein that helps tumors evade attacks by the immune system, contributing to poor responses to immunotherapy in the clinic. Immunotherapy is a cutting-edge approach to treating cancer by turning the patient’s own immune system against their...
