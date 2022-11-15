Read full article on original website
Related
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
myscience.org
Fusion surprises and COVID scars: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From research into how ions behave in fusion reactions, to a study on why some people develop scar tissue in their lungs following severe COVID-19 infection, here is some quick-read news from across the College. Fusion surprises. Ions...
How to talk to your child about their autism diagnosis – the earlier the better
With better awareness and acceptance, approximately one out of every 50 children is receiving an autism diagnosis. More and more families are deciding when to share this information with their child. Some parents worry that doing so will “label” their child, or make others treat them differently. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disability that presents as differences in socialising, communicating, and processing information (including thinking, sensing and regulating). The earlier a child is identified as autistic, the earlier supports and services are provided. This leads to better outcomes for the child and family. These benefits also flow from talking about the diagnosis....
myscience.org
Reducing language barriers and promoting self-confidence
What was previously black is now coloured - and the fish now looks like a flower: one early evening on a Wednesday in late October, five girls and three boys of primary school age sit at a table in Münster University’s "MExlab ExperiMINTe" laboratory for schoolchildren. They are astonished to see how the water is drawn into painted filter paper and washes the pictures into fanciful forms and, in the process, breaks down the colours from felt-tip pens into their individual colour components. While playing, they thus learn the principle of chromatography.
With record numbers of students cheating, unis should revert to old school in-person exams
Contract cheating – where commercial cheating services provide assignments for university students – has become a global problem. Australia is not immune. According to the latest data, record numbers of Australian students are paying someone else to do their assessments. This comes amid broader concerns about rising levels of cheating during COVID. Last week, the University of New South Wales said it was detecting more than double the amount of cheating among its students post COVID. Before the pandemic, just under 2% of students were caught in misconduct processes each year. Now it is close to 4.5%. “It’s really taken off during...
myscience.org
Highly Cited Researchers Ranking 2022: Six researchers at the University of Freiburg are among the most cited worldwide
Ranking recognizes researchers whose publications receive significant attention in the field. Six scientists from the University of Freiburg are among the 7,200 authors worldwide who have been cited most frequently in their fields of research over the past decade. Three of them conduct research at the Medical Center - University of Freiburg. The company Clarivate Analytics annually honors the "Highly Cited Researchers" and is considered an important indicator of the influence of scientists and their publications. The ranking is based on an evaluation of the most frequently cited papers in the "Web of Science" literature database.
myscience.org
’The Programming Café saves me hours, or even days, being stuck’
Researchers give insights in why they join the Programming Café of RDM Support. The Programming Café is held every last Wednesday of the month between 3 and 5 p.m. at Utrecht Science Park. During this informal meet-up, researchers - both students and employees - come together to learn more about coding and programming. Researchers Pauline, Sophie, Femke and Jan tell you why they join the Programming Café.
myscience.org
Are Covid-19 ’comas’ signs of a protective hibernation state?
Scientists hypothesize that, as in a hibernating turtle, the brain under sedation and deprived of oxygen may assume a protective state. Many Covid-19 patients who have been treated for weeks or months with mechanical ventilation have been slow to regain consciousness even after being taken off sedation. A new article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences offers the hypothesis that this peculiar response could be the effect of a hibernation-like state invoked by the brain to protect cells from injury when oxygen is scarce.
myscience.org
Watching the metabolism at work
Researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich are taking magnetic resonance imaging a step further. With their new method, they can visualise metabolic processes in the body. Their objective is to improve the future diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has become an indispensable...
myscience.org
The protein behind immunotherapy resistance
Scientists at EPFL, Ludwig Institute of Cancer Research, and CHUV have identified a key protein that helps tumors evade attacks by the immune system, contributing to poor responses to immunotherapy in the clinic. Immunotherapy is a cutting-edge approach to treating cancer by turning the patient’s own immune system against their...
Comments / 0