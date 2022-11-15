Read full article on original website
Lake Geneva consumers surveyed as part of a study on climate change
Over 10,000 people in both the French and Swiss parts of the Lake Geneva region have been surveyed on their transportation habits, as the first element of a broader EPFL study on consumer lifestyles and behavior. The study is being spearheaded by EPFL’s School of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering...
Five University of Sussex academics among top 1% of most cited researchers in the world
Five professors from the University of Sussex have been recognised as world-leading researchers after being named on the Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list published this week. The annual list, compiled by global analysts Clarivate Analytics , recognises the most influential researchers from across the world who have produced multiple highly...
Students win gold for a design that turns a pollutant into a soil nutrient
A team from Bath has won a gold medal in the prestigious iGEM competition for developing a bacterial variant that closes the loop on human phosphate use. A team of students from the University of Bath has won a gold medal in the iGEM competition - the prestigious international event that rewards teams for their smart use of synthetic biology to tackle complex, everyday issues facing the world.
Millions at risk as drylands degrade, finds study
Drylands are experiencing increasingly levels of degradation and desertification, changes that could put already vulnerable populations at greater risk. A research team, including Natasha MacBean , conducted an examination of dryland productivity and its important role in global carbon and water cycling, to understand the impact of climate change and human activity on future dryland ecosystem functioning. Their paper, Dryland productivity under a changing climate, was published in Nature Climate Change .
A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit
The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.
A chip to replace animal testing
Researchers are developing a medical chip in collaboration with the ETH Zurich and the Cantonal Hospital of St.Gallen that will allow statements to be made about the effect of substances on babies in the womb. The Zurich-based ProCare Foundation is funding the project, which was recently launched. New drugs made...
Through the dust to the stone: A visit to an archaeological excavation in south-eastern Turkey
Every year, members of the Asia Minor Research Centre at Münster University spend several weeks in the summer in south-eastern Turkey to study the archaeological remains of the village of Doliche. Sophie Pieper, a member of the University’s Communications and PR Department took a look at the excavation during a visit there.
A three-pronged approach to helping Indonesia cope with climate change
Trudeau announces $15M for Waterloo researchers doing climate change adaptation work. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced $15 million in funding for the University of Waterloo’s Faculties of Mathematics and Environment to work with Indonesian partners on climate-change adaptation and mitigation strategies in the country. The funding, provided by...
Graphene scientists explore electronic materials with nanoscale curved geometries
Sketch of different research topics currently explored in electronic materials with nanoscale curved geometries. From left to right: geometry-controlled quantum spin transport, spin-triplet Cooper pairs in superconductors, magnetic textures in curvilinear structures. In a recently published paper in Nature Electronics , an international research group from Italy, Germany, the UK,...
Buffer effect of Greenland’s firn could cease around 2130
Increasing melt threatens to saturate the firn layer that covers the Greenland ice sheet. Saturation of this layer will dramatically increase global sea level rise, adding about 9 mm a year from the Greenland ice sheet alone (the current sea level rise from all sources is about 4 mm per year). A new study by researchers from Utrecht University, the US National Center for Atmospheric Research, and University of Colorado Boulder now shows that this threshold could be reached as early as the first half of the 22 century. The findings were published online this weekend in the journal Nature Communications.
ARC centre to solve complex industrial problems through optimisation
Monash University celebrates the launch of an Australian Research Council (ARC) centre aimed at transforming industries through increased uptake of trusted and leading optimisation technologies. Officially launched on 16 November 2022, the new ARC Industrial Transformation Training Centre in Optimisation Technologies, Integrated Methodologies and Applications ( OPTIMA ) is a...
Ceramic coatings do not fatigue
What determines the durability of high-performance coatings for turbines or highly stressed tools? Surprising results from TU Wien show: It is not material fatigue. Extremely thin ceramic coatings can completely change the properties of technical components. Coatings are used, for example, to increase the resistance of metals to heat or corrosion. Coating processes play a role for large turbine blades as well as for extremely stressed tools in production technology.
Classifying taste using explainable AI
IDSIA’s researchers Gabriele Maroni, Dario Piga and Gianvito Grasso have contributed to a research study focused on the development of a virtual machine able to accurately predict sweeteners/bitterants compounds starting from their chemical composition. The study is entitled "Informed Classification of Sweeteners/Bitterants Compounds via Explainable Machine Learning" and has...
University of Glasgow researchers lend support to autonomous networks Build-a-thon event
- Dozens of teams from around the world have taken part in Build-a-thon 2022, an autonomous communications networks competition, supported by researchers from the University of Glasgow. The online workshop, called FG AN Build-a-thon Workshop 3.0, which took place on Monday 7 November 2022, is the third of its kind...
Scientists grow concerned for the genetic health of otters in the UK
Long-term study reveals otter populations haven’t reconnected genetically, despite strong recovery in population size. The genetic health of otters in Britain could be putting them at risk despite conservation efforts, according to a long-term study by Cardiff University’s Otter Project. Studying data across two decades, the team has...
From the Nippur-Elle to the gravitational wave interferometer - the exciting development of length measurement
Topic: From the Nippur ulna to the gravitational wave interferometer - The exciting development of length measurement. Speaker: Jun.- Thomas Kissinger, TU Ilmenau, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Head of the Group of Nanofabrication and Nanomeasurement Technology. Time: Friday, 25.11.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faradaybau, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission:...
Yellow-black-grey makes many things possible
No tiger duck and no football club - the formula "yellow-black-grey" refers to the separation of wastewater streams at their source, i.e. at the toilet, washbasin or shower. This opens up new possibilities and saves resources. On the occasion of World Toilet Day on 19 November, a series of Eawag fact sheets shows how this can be done.
COP27 climate conference in Egypt: U-M experts available to discuss
Global climate talks in Egypt are heading into the home stretch with many issues still unresolved. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 conference in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst ravages of climate change. University of Michigan experts are available to comment.
Slow-moving shell of water can make Parkinson’s proteins ’stickier’
Water - which makes up the majority of every cell in the body - plays a key role in how proteins, including those associated with Parkinson’s disease, fold, misfold, or clump together, according to a new study. The failure to look at the whole cellular environment has been limiting...
Major grant boost for new field of cellular agriculture
On 21 October 2022, a government grant worth €60 million was awarded for an ambitious proposal in the field of cellular agriculture, a young discipline that aims to produce animal products such as meat and proteins directly from animal cells and microorganisms. The financial support - the largest grant ever provided for cellular agriculture by a national government - is from the National Growth Fund. The plan was submitted by the Cellular Agriculture Netherlands Foundation (CANS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV). Prof. Marcel Ottens, CANS board member and group leader in the TU Delft BioProcess Engineering research section, was among the founding fathers of the proposal.
