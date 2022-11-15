Another year, another Mickey. Gérald Genta, the watch brand Bulgari purchased in 2000 (a little over a decade before its namesake watchmaker passed), is back at it with its favorite Disney character. A new Arena Bi-Retrograde Mickey Mouse watch has just been unveiled, this time with the legendary cartoon kicking around a soccer ball—just in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Genta created his first Mickey Mouse watch in 1969 and since then the quirky timepieces have become catnip for collectors. He was the first watchmaker to enter into a partnership with Disney and created watches not only...

