Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Cryocop wins the Dutch 4TU Impact Challenge at Helsinki
The startup Cryocop from Wageningen University & Research wins the fourth edition of the 4TU Impact Challenge, a competition for the most promising student idea from the four Dutch tech universities. For the second time, the final of the 4TU Impact Challenge took place in the Valo Hotel in Helsinki,...
myscience.org
Use net zero emission target to address both energy security and climate crisis - new briefing
CAST’s annual attitude survey reveals that public concern about climate change is growing, despite cost-of-living pressures. Nearly half of the UK population (46%) are -very- or -extremely worried- about climate change, according to a new briefing released today by the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) at the University of Bath and Cardiff University.
myscience.org
Batteries: The game changer of the energy transition
Although they are indispensable nowadays, there is still a lack of knowledge and skepticism about batteries. The Forum Energy Storage Switzerland therefore compiled a compendium on research, development, potential and system integration of battery storage systems. Marcel Gauch from Empa’s Technology & Society Lab has taken on the controversial life cycle assessments of batteries as well as recycling.
myscience.org
A project on erosion coordinated in Spain by researcher Artemi Cerdà participates in the climate change summit
The European REACT4MED project, directed in Spain by Artemi Cerdà, a researcher at the University of Valencia (UV) and with the aim of restoring Mediterranean ecosystems, has been exhibited at the UN Conference on climate change (COP27) which is held until this Friday in Egypt. This initiative, included in the PRIMA (Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area) project, seeks to provide innovative solutions that prevent soil degradation and desertification, two of the greatest risks for the conservation of ecosystems and livelihoods of Mediterranean communities.
myscience.org
Governments urged not to miss the boat on green fuel shipping
New research from the Tyndall Centre at The University of Manchester highlights an urgent global need for investment in green fuels this decade to meet the Paris Climate goals. A new report published today from the Tyndall Centre at The University of Manchester has highlighted the major role the shipping...
myscience.org
Ambitious agora - where Europe meets
Working on Europe Academy is the name of an annual lecture series offered by Young Universities for the Future of Europe and Studio Europa. The discussion that follows these free and easily accessible lectures allows students and citizens to explore relevant issues surrounding the European project - and hopefully discover their role in shaping its future.
myscience.org
UQ pledges to match scholarship donors on World Access to Higher Education Day
The University of Queensland has announced it will match donations made to help support students experiencing financial hardship from rural, remote or low socio-economic backgrounds. Announced on World Access to Higher Education Day (17 November), The Queensland Commitment Match will be offered to any donor or organisation who gives more...
myscience.org
Classifying taste using explainable AI
IDSIA’s researchers Gabriele Maroni, Dario Piga and Gianvito Grasso have contributed to a research study focused on the development of a virtual machine able to accurately predict sweeteners/bitterants compounds starting from their chemical composition. The study is entitled "Informed Classification of Sweeteners/Bitterants Compounds via Explainable Machine Learning" and has...
myscience.org
European identity - still vague but already real
Freshly elected as vice-president of the YUFE student forum, FASoS student Manisha Bieber tries to do her part to create a European identity that fits her and young people like her, on whom national labels sit awkwardly. "I refer to myself as half-Indian, half-German," says Manisha Bieber, "but before too...
myscience.org
Scientists grow concerned for the genetic health of otters in the UK
Long-term study reveals otter populations haven’t reconnected genetically, despite strong recovery in population size. The genetic health of otters in Britain could be putting them at risk despite conservation efforts, according to a long-term study by Cardiff University’s Otter Project. Studying data across two decades, the team has...
myscience.org
Global University Alliance delivers results, one year on
Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand old buildings such as Whitwoth Hall and the tower. Manchester skyline in the background. Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand...
myscience.org
University of Luxembourg Master’s Day - Virtual event
Do you have a Bachelor’s degree but do not know which Master to choose to continue your studies? Do you want to reorient yourself? You do not know which career opportunities our different Master programmes offer? Would you like to know more about the courses of a Master programme that interests you?
myscience.org
COP27 climate conference in Egypt: U-M experts available to discuss
Global climate talks in Egypt are heading into the home stretch with many issues still unresolved. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh for the COP27 conference in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst ravages of climate change. University of Michigan experts are available to comment.
myscience.org
A chip to replace animal testing
Researchers are developing a medical chip in collaboration with the ETH Zurich and the Cantonal Hospital of St.Gallen that will allow statements to be made about the effect of substances on babies in the womb. The Zurich-based ProCare Foundation is funding the project, which was recently launched. New drugs made...
myscience.org
Reducing language barriers and promoting self-confidence
What was previously black is now coloured - and the fish now looks like a flower: one early evening on a Wednesday in late October, five girls and three boys of primary school age sit at a table in Münster University’s "MExlab ExperiMINTe" laboratory for schoolchildren. They are astonished to see how the water is drawn into painted filter paper and washes the pictures into fanciful forms and, in the process, breaks down the colours from felt-tip pens into their individual colour components. While playing, they thus learn the principle of chromatography.
myscience.org
AI tool predicts when a bank should be bailed out
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at UCL and Queen Mary University of London could help governments decide whether or not to bail out a bank in crisis by predicting if the intervention will save money for taxpayers in the long term. The AI tool, described in a new...
myscience.org
Five University of Sussex academics among top 1% of most cited researchers in the world
Five professors from the University of Sussex have been recognised as world-leading researchers after being named on the Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list published this week. The annual list, compiled by global analysts Clarivate Analytics , recognises the most influential researchers from across the world who have produced multiple highly...
myscience.org
Ceramic coatings do not fatigue
What determines the durability of high-performance coatings for turbines or highly stressed tools? Surprising results from TU Wien show: It is not material fatigue. Extremely thin ceramic coatings can completely change the properties of technical components. Coatings are used, for example, to increase the resistance of metals to heat or corrosion. Coating processes play a role for large turbine blades as well as for extremely stressed tools in production technology.
myscience.org
The future of aviation: how will we fly to COP in 2035?
In the week of COP27 people across the world have flown to Sharm El Sheikh to discuss action on climate change. Aviation is a crucial way to bring us together to tackle this challenge - but it is also a major contributor to the problem. The future of sustainable aviation...
myscience.org
Millions at risk as drylands degrade, finds study
Drylands are experiencing increasingly levels of degradation and desertification, changes that could put already vulnerable populations at greater risk. A research team, including Natasha MacBean , conducted an examination of dryland productivity and its important role in global carbon and water cycling, to understand the impact of climate change and human activity on future dryland ecosystem functioning. Their paper, Dryland productivity under a changing climate, was published in Nature Climate Change .
Comments / 0