ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
scitechdaily.com

An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth

An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
The Independent

Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD

Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Next Web

UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online

The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
TechCrunch

Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund

The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
The Associated Press

Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
myscience.org

A suite of government funding in support of McGill research

McGill receives $13.5 million in research funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, and the Canada Research Chairs Program Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment in support of social sciences and humanities research, bioscience infrastructure and the Canada Research Chairs Program. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry made the announcement at the Canadian Science Policy Conference in Ottawa. McGill was awarded 35 Insight Development Grants from the Social Science and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and 11 renewed Canada Research Chairs (CRC) from the Canada Research Chairs Program (CRCP). McGill received $5 million in funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) Bioscience Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF). The total investment for McGill research is $13.5 million.
myscience.org

UQ pledges to match scholarship donors on World Access to Higher Education Day

The University of Queensland has announced it will match donations made to help support students experiencing financial hardship from rural, remote or low socio-economic backgrounds. Announced on World Access to Higher Education Day (17 November), The Queensland Commitment Match will be offered to any donor or organisation who gives more...
myscience.org

$15.3 million gift for brain research at McGill University will bring new insights into neurological diseases and disorders

Donation from the Irving Ludmer Family Foundation launches a new era for collaborative brain research at the Ludmer Centre for Neuroinformatics & Mental Health. Scientists around the world are beginning to use new techniques in analyzing single brain cells to understand conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson-s. Now, thanks to a new gift of $15.3 million from the Ludmer Family Foundation to McGill, the University and three hospital research partners will establish the Ludmer Centre Single-Cell Genomics Brain Initiative (SCGBI), with a mission to increase our understanding of the role that individual brain cells play at the molecular, anatomical and structural levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy