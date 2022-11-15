Read full article on original website
Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk
We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
Phys.org
Physics study shows that sheep flocks alternate their leader and achieve collective intelligence
The collective motion of animals in a group is a fascinating topic of research for many scientists. Understanding these collective behaviors can sometimes inspire the development of strategies for promoting positive social change, as well as technologies that emulate nature. Many studies describe flocking behavior as a self-organized process, with...
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
Climate change means farmers in West Africa need more ways to combat pests
The link between climate change and the spread of crop pests has been established by research and evidence. Farmers are noticing the link themselves, alongside higher temperatures and greater variability in rainfall. All these changes are having an impact on harvests across Africa. Changing conditions sometimes allow insects and diseases...
Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
myscience.org
A suite of government funding in support of McGill research
McGill receives $13.5 million in research funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, and the Canada Research Chairs Program Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment in support of social sciences and humanities research, bioscience infrastructure and the Canada Research Chairs Program. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry made the announcement at the Canadian Science Policy Conference in Ottawa. McGill was awarded 35 Insight Development Grants from the Social Science and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and 11 renewed Canada Research Chairs (CRC) from the Canada Research Chairs Program (CRCP). McGill received $5 million in funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) Bioscience Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF). The total investment for McGill research is $13.5 million.
Climate change: West Africa’s oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It’s a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The...
Corporate sustainability evolves from measurement to added focus on impact
Capital markets will play a critical role in these efforts.
myscience.org
UQ pledges to match scholarship donors on World Access to Higher Education Day
The University of Queensland has announced it will match donations made to help support students experiencing financial hardship from rural, remote or low socio-economic backgrounds. Announced on World Access to Higher Education Day (17 November), The Queensland Commitment Match will be offered to any donor or organisation who gives more...
myscience.org
Orientation PANORAMA Launch of the 1st immersion actions ’Teste ton Sup’ 2022-2023 in the framework of PANORAMA!
This new school year is already shaping up to be more intense with twice as many immersions as last year! In 2021-2022, the 7 immersions organized on different campuses of Aix-Marseille Université allowed 192 high school students from 8 high schools to participate. A first immersion is scheduled for...
myscience.org
$15.3 million gift for brain research at McGill University will bring new insights into neurological diseases and disorders
Donation from the Irving Ludmer Family Foundation launches a new era for collaborative brain research at the Ludmer Centre for Neuroinformatics & Mental Health. Scientists around the world are beginning to use new techniques in analyzing single brain cells to understand conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson-s. Now, thanks to a new gift of $15.3 million from the Ludmer Family Foundation to McGill, the University and three hospital research partners will establish the Ludmer Centre Single-Cell Genomics Brain Initiative (SCGBI), with a mission to increase our understanding of the role that individual brain cells play at the molecular, anatomical and structural levels.
