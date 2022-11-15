Read full article on original website
When Kids Go Hungry: Studies Show Gains vs. Hunger Lost With End of Tax Credit
An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association in October confirmed previous research that food insecurity increased substantially after the expiration of federal monthly advanced child tax credits on Jan. 15, 2022. The study looked at the period between January and July of this year in a series of national surveys, and found […]
Fifty years of Utrecht radiation practicals at secondary schools
It was fifty years ago this week that Utrecht physicists started giving a practicum with radioactive substances at secondary schools. Today still, they visit half of all secondary schools in the Netherlands every year with this ionizing radiation practical (ISP) . By now, more than 600,000 students have performed the experiments. To celebrate the milestone, Dean Isabel Arends will receive a special edition of the practicum book on Thursday, 17 November.
Global University Alliance delivers results, one year on
Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand old buildings such as Whitwoth Hall and the tower. Manchester skyline in the background. Aerial view of the University campus, showing Gilbert square, the modern architecture of the Learning Commons beside grand...
New UC3M R+D+i map in the area of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has prepared a new knowledge map in which it identifies the University’s national and international research activity, patents and other research results in the field of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies. This R+D+i map shows the research lines and innovation capabilities of 11...
Education increases genetic risk of shortsightedness
Scientists have uncovered five genetic variants that increase a person’s risk of becoming shortsighted the longer they stay in school. The research, led by Professor Jeremy Guggenheim of the University’s School of Optometry and Vision Sciences, used genetic and health data from more than 340,000 participants with European ancestry. They performed a genetic study to identify gene variants that make people more susceptible to becoming shortsighted in combination with intensive schooling.
Orientation PANORAMA Launch of the 1st immersion actions ’Teste ton Sup’ 2022-2023 in the framework of PANORAMA!
This new school year is already shaping up to be more intense with twice as many immersions as last year! In 2021-2022, the 7 immersions organized on different campuses of Aix-Marseille Université allowed 192 high school students from 8 high schools to participate. A first immersion is scheduled for...
Your Warriors exam checklist
This is the first time many of you will be writing final exams at university. It’s okay to be nervous or anxious! Know that our UWaterloo community is here to support your success. Whether you’re feeling totally prepared, a little unsure, or the panic has set in, we’re here...
’Tackling debt with healthcare funds’
Making society healthier and closing the health gap: that is never going to happen simply by encouraging people to lead healthier lives. An integrated approach is needed that links the medical, social, technological, and physical domains. The starting point: work with the target groups involved to find out what’s holding them back and to come up with solutions that fit their lives and their surrounding environments.
’The Programming Café saves me hours, or even days, being stuck’
Researchers give insights in why they join the Programming Café of RDM Support. The Programming Café is held every last Wednesday of the month between 3 and 5 p.m. at Utrecht Science Park. During this informal meet-up, researchers - both students and employees - come together to learn more about coding and programming. Researchers Pauline, Sophie, Femke and Jan tell you why they join the Programming Café.
Labour market chances of mbo graduates quickly restored after easing Covid-19 measures
MBO graduates who obtained an MBO diploma between 2017 and 2019 were hit hard by the Covid-19 measures in 2020. The youngest cohort, graduating in 2019, was hit harder during the Covid-19 pandemic compared to older and more experienced cohorts in terms of labour market opportunities, but clearly caught up with the previous two cohorts during the year 2021. The negative impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic is thus mainly a short-term effect and does not seem to be visible in the medium term. Government measures to protect employment opportunities as well as the prevailing severe tightness in the Dutch labour market have helped to offset the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on recent graduates of mbo. These are the main findings of a new study by Maastricht University’s Research Centre for Education and the Labour Market (ROA).
Reducing language barriers and promoting self-confidence
What was previously black is now coloured - and the fish now looks like a flower: one early evening on a Wednesday in late October, five girls and three boys of primary school age sit at a table in Münster University’s "MExlab ExperiMINTe" laboratory for schoolchildren. They are astonished to see how the water is drawn into painted filter paper and washes the pictures into fanciful forms and, in the process, breaks down the colours from felt-tip pens into their individual colour components. While playing, they thus learn the principle of chromatography.
Today Is The Deadline To Claim The Child Tax Credit Using GetCTC Online Tool
The expanded child tax credit proved to be a lifeline for millions of people, but it expired last year. Those who missed it or didn’t claim the expanded CTC still have some time to claim it. However, one crucial deadline to claim the child tax credit will end today.
Classifying taste using explainable AI
IDSIA’s researchers Gabriele Maroni, Dario Piga and Gianvito Grasso have contributed to a research study focused on the development of a virtual machine able to accurately predict sweeteners/bitterants compounds starting from their chemical composition. The study is entitled "Informed Classification of Sweeteners/Bitterants Compounds via Explainable Machine Learning" and has...
Plan sets new course for in-person interactions, workplace flexibility
JHU plan sets new course for in-person interactions, workplace flexibility. Pierre Joanis, vice president for Human Resources, discusses the university’s commitment to bringing more people back in-person more of the time while maintaining hybrid work arrangements. In a community message today, Johns Hopkins University leadership announced a plan to...
Is bipolar a disability? Eligibility and how to claim
Bipolar disorder causes significant shifts in mood, making work difficult. For this reason, the Americans with Disabilities Act always considers bipolar disorder a disability. However, the Social Security Administration sometimes does not. This prevents some people with bipolar disorder from accessing disability benefits. This article is about bipolar disorder (BD)...
What to know about applying for disability benefits due to depression
The Social Security Administration considers certain depression cases to be disabilities. Some people with depression may get financial assistance if they can show how depression affects their capacity to work. This article takes a close look at depression and disability. After explaining how different institutions define “disability,” it details sources...
Caring for the homeless in their own environment could prevent deaths
Primary healthcare service outreach (PHSO) interventions, where patients are attended to in their own environment, could be key to improving health in the homeless population, finds a new UCL study. The life expectancy of people experiencing homelessness in the UK is currently 30 years shorter than that of the general...
Should You Be Giving Your Adult Kids Money?
The stereotype of the middle-aged slacker whiling away the hours playing video games in his aging parents’ basement continues to stigmatize adults who receive material assistance from their parents. In plenty of cases, the stigma might be justified. But life is complicated and so are the family dynamics that...
It's Time to Talk Menopause
1.3 million women enter menopause each year. By 2025, says the North American Menopause Society, more than 1 billion women worldwide will be in menopause. Forty-two percent of women between ages 50 and 59 never discussed menopause with a healthcare provider. Nearly 1 million women have left their jobs due...
The Importance Of Reconciliation
Reconciliation is an important process that helps people repair the damage that has been done between them. Reconciliation is important because it helps people to build trust and cooperation, which are key ingredients for a healthy and successful society.
