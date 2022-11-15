Read full article on original website
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked...
University of Idaho Campus Grows Quiet as Mass Killing Remains Unsolved
MOSCOW, Idaho — Some students were packing their bags to leave town. Others who stayed behind feared the uncertainty around them. Two days after four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home just outside of campus, residents had little comfort that they were safe.
What we know about the 4 Idaho college students found dead in an off-campus home
MOSCOW, Idaho — The killings of four University of Idaho students Sunday elicited shock and sadness on campus, in the college city of Moscow, Idaho, and beyond. The victims were Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who became fast friends in the 6th grade; Ethan Chapin, a triplet from Washington state known for his love of sports and his sense of humor; and Xana Kernodle, a marketing major whose family recalled her positive and light-hearted personality.
Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for leads
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released a map on Friday showing the final movements of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at their home last weekend, asking for the public to contact them with any relevant information. The map shows that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who were...
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
‘This is truly a horrific situation’: Idaho announces plethora of counseling services amidst homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday to honor the students who died over the weekend. Many students packed up and returned home, unwilling to wait until Thanksgiving Break. Events like this are not common in Moscow, and the community is heartbroken after losing four...
Idaho Students Gripped By Fear As Police Hunt For The Killer
Police from multiple local, state, and federal agencies continue to search for the killer or killers responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students. Officials have issued multiple releases hoping to calm the public's fear in this case. Here is the latest from Moscow: The Moscow Police Department...
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Idaho Police Chief Changes Tune, Warns Threat Remains After Students Slain
The police chief of Moscow, Idaho, reversed course Wednesday and said the city of 25,000 does face an ongoing threat until police arrest the person responsible for brutally killing four University of Idaho students on Sunday. The recommendation is a reversal from his department's initial stance. At the time, he assured residents that the attack was targeted and there wasn't an ongoing public threat. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Chief James Fry said Wednesday. “We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.” Regardless of recommendations from police, students have been fleeing Moscow en masse in the massacre's aftermath—so much so that the university postponed a scheduled vigil for the slain students from Tuesday to after Thanksgiving break as campus became a ghost town. Read it at KREM 2 News
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
3 of 4 University of Idaho students killed were from Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area
MOSCOW, ID. – The Moscow Police Department has released the names of the four University of Idaho students that were found dead near campus in a suspected homicide. The students have been confirmed as Ethan Chapin, 20, Mount Vernon, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Post Falls, ID; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID. A...
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
