Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC he's doubtful that adding commercials to long-form streaming content would help media companies be successful in the long run. "I'm a little skeptical as to how many people do save a few bucks or are going to be willing to tolerate ads in what I would call long-form entertainment programming," Malone said in a recorded interview with CNBC's David Faber that aired Thursday.

1 DAY AGO