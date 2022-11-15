Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Man Returned a Check Made Out to Haribo for $4.8 Million. He Was Thanked in Gummy Candy
The way a candy company responded to a man’s sweet gesture has left him more than a little sour. On Nov. 10, a story about a man named Anouar G. was published in German newspaper Bild. In the article, Anouar recounted a series of events that led him straight to the head honchos of German confectionery company Haribo.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
John Malone Says He's Skeptical of Ad-Supported Content as Netflix, Disney Roll Out Ad Tiers
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC he's doubtful that adding commercials to long-form streaming content would help media companies be successful in the long run. "I'm a little skeptical as to how many people do save a few bucks or are going to be willing to tolerate ads in what I would call long-form entertainment programming," Malone said in a recorded interview with CNBC's David Faber that aired Thursday.
