An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington
If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”
If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
New York AG Fights Google’s Misleading $391 Million Location-Tracking
Big brother. It's a term thrown around in conversation for a long time. But as we entered the world of the internet and social media, along with cameras placed everywhere you look, it's taken on a new meaning. There are privacy rules set or allowed to be set for many...
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Have You Seen Barn Quilts Around New York State And What Are They?
Every year where I camp, they have several fun weekend activities. And one of them is painting a metal star. A couple of years ago, my wife took part in an activity where you get to paint whatever you want on the star. She did a great job (hard to...
Businesses in New York Already Skirting New Salary Transparency Law
New York's new salary transparency law may require employers to give a good faith salary range to job seekers, but some businesses are testing the limits of how big the range can be. According to a report by Alaina Demopoulos of The Guardian, salary ranges listed for some jobs in...
Things Upstate New York Drivers Need To Survive Winter Roads
We had our first winter weather advisory of the season. We didn't get as much snow as anticipated as the temperatures stayed above freezing. We've been fortunate so far but it will happen and probably at the most inopportune time. After all, winter is the most difficult driving season event...
Construction Completed at Greater Binghamton Sports Complex
The finishing touches are being applied to a massive indoor sports facility erected at the site of an air-supported dome that collapsed in the town of Union. Bob Kashou, owner of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex, said he's excited that work on the structure in Choconut Center is almost wrapped up.
What Does New York’s Recent Changes to Gun Laws Mean For Your Hunting Season?
Recent changes to New York's gun laws have a lot of hunters confused about the rules this hunting season, so the Department of Environmental Conservation has answers to many of your hunting questions. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a list of frequently asked questions for hunting...
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
Upstate New York Family Wins $20K From ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
One Upstate New York family has an extra $20,000 in their bank account thanks to a silly video shared with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”. Originally based on a Japanese variety show, America's Funniest Home Videos, also called AFV, gave Americans a glimpse into each other’s silly life events well before social media made it possible for us to document our every move in real time.
Could You Survive in This Highly Rated, But Unbelievably Tiny Upstate NY Airbnb?
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
When Do Political Signs Have To Be Taken Down After an Election in New York?
Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
Town of Union Has $1.5 Million for Business Development Grants
The Town of Union Economic Development office has over a million dollars to help spur business development in the western part of Broome County. The Union E.D.O. has set up a new $1.5-million grant program using money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. According to a news release from...
Woof, Woof! These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New York
It's been a week since he joined our family and we still can't believe that we are the proud owners of the most adorable, cuddly, well-behaved puppy in the world. We are completely head over heels in love!. I haven't had a dog since I was a little girl and...
Spike in Car vs. Deer Collisions in Southern Tier Expected to Continue
For a second time in the past couple of weeks, Emergency Services dispatch operators in the region are reporting a large increase in the number of collisions involving vehicles and deer on Southern Tier roadways and say even more are expected in the next few days. Besides the animals being...
NY & Pa. Governors Warn Residents to Brace for a Wet, Windy Weekend
The Governors of both New York and Pennsylvania are urging residents to be mindful of the weather as what is left of Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to sweep through the region with moderate to heavy rain and strong winds into Saturday, November 12. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office says...
How Safe Is The NY Youth Firearm Hunting Program? [STATS]
It's that time of year for deer hunting season. The Southern Tier is a part of the Southern Zone of New York. Deer season began with early bowhunting on October 1st and goes through November 18th. Crossbow began on November 5th and runs through the 18th as well. Regular deer...
