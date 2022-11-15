ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington

If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
ARLINGTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”

If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
98.1 The Hawk

Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores

The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
98.1 The Hawk

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Family Wins $20K From ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

One Upstate New York family has an extra $20,000 in their bank account thanks to a silly video shared with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”. Originally based on a Japanese variety show, America's Funniest Home Videos, also called AFV, gave Americans a glimpse into each other’s silly life events well before social media made it possible for us to document our every move in real time.
98.1 The Hawk

When Do Political Signs Have To Be Taken Down After an Election in New York?

Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
NEW YORK STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy