There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
Up to 4 feet of lake-effect snow may fall on Western New York, parts of Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) – Western New York and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan may be inundated by up to four feet of lake-effect snow by the end of the weekend, forecasters said on Thursday, paralyzing the city of Buffalo and other areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
