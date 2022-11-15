ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Macy's Raises Earnings Forecast, Says It Has Fresh Inventory for the Holidays

Macy's reported third-quarter revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. The company stood by its revenue guidance as it faces a tougher sale backdrop this holiday season. Macy's on Thursday raised its earnings forecast for the year as strong luxury sales boosted the department store operator's quarter and fresh...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Man Returned a Check Made Out to Haribo for $4.8 Million. He Was Thanked in Gummy Candy

The way a candy company responded to a man’s sweet gesture has left him more than a little sour. On Nov. 10, a story about a man named Anouar G. was published in German newspaper Bild. In the article, Anouar recounted a series of events that led him straight to the head honchos of German confectionery company Haribo.

