Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Macy's Raises Earnings Forecast, Says It Has Fresh Inventory for the Holidays
Macy's reported third-quarter revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. The company stood by its revenue guidance as it faces a tougher sale backdrop this holiday season. Macy's on Thursday raised its earnings forecast for the year as strong luxury sales boosted the department store operator's quarter and fresh...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Man Returned a Check Made Out to Haribo for $4.8 Million. He Was Thanked in Gummy Candy
The way a candy company responded to a man’s sweet gesture has left him more than a little sour. On Nov. 10, a story about a man named Anouar G. was published in German newspaper Bild. In the article, Anouar recounted a series of events that led him straight to the head honchos of German confectionery company Haribo.
How Shopping Seasonally Can Save You Money on Groceries, Plus Other Benefits
If you're like many people, your wallet is feeling the pinch of inflation right now. Simply shopping for your standard grocery items has become more expensive, so you're looking for ways to save money...
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs!
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs! Video Weird ...
Comments / 0