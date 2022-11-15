ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie bishop, other community leaders call for Brenton Davis' resignation over DEI stance

By Kevin Flowers and A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Bishop Dwane Brock and other community leaders are calling for the resignation of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis — and hinting at the possibility of a lawsuit — over Davis’ removal of board members from the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and his attempts to freeze millions of dollars in grant funding the commission oversees.

In a news conference Tuesday, Brock, pastor of Victory Christian Center and CEO of Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corp., called out Davis for his "Trumpian tactics of bullying and intimidation" and claimed the county executive has "set race relations in this community back at least 50 years."

"Upon much consultation, both legal and moral, we believe County Executive Davis is guilty of an acute dereliction of duty and responsibility which accompany the office in which he now occupies," Brock said at the news conference at Eagle’s Nest, 1129 Pennsylvania Ave.

Senior, minority programs at risk: Brenton Davis' proposed 2023 Erie county budget puts minority, elderly programs at risk

Brock, who was joined by representatives from the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation , Erie neighborhood centers, and other community groups, said Davis was guilty of using his influence to stop the DEI Commission's grant award process; of using "strong-arm tactics" to threaten commissioners if they followed through with that process; and "impugning the character" of those commission members.

Brock added that Davis was guilty of infracting the ordinance that states he cannot interfere with the day-to-day operation of the commission.

"We therefore collectively demand the immediate resignation of Brenton Davis from the office of county executive," Brock said. "And if he continues his defiant assault on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, we will with deliberate and calculated speed file a discrimination suit against him and those members of County Council who support his totalitarianism, narcissism and Napoleonic behavior."

Brock said he has consulted with attorneys about a possible federal civil rights lawsuit, and he has approached other community leaders about joining him as a plaintiff in any potential legal filing.

Brock previously has also said that he would also support any legal action taken by DEI Commission members to Stop Davis’ "meddling" in the commission’s day-to-day business.

"Many people have worked for years to build bridges across our community, and to see (Davis) trying to dismantle that, it’s just unacceptable," Brock said.

Davis: 'I will not resign'

Shortly after Tuesday's news conference, Davis released a statement, insisting he would not step down.

“To threaten a discrimination lawsuit against the county executive is both frivolous and baseless," Davis said. "I support the diversity, equity, and inclusion of all people in all communities across our county."

Davis said he's pledged to create a diverse commission that addresses the needs of all marginalized citizens of all ethnicities and backgrounds, and also demanded transparency and accountability on behalf of Erie Countytaxpayers.

Davis called the work of the DEI Commission "important and necessary" and said he welcomes all financial partners to "step up and fund this initiative," as the county remains the only investor via $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan seed money.

"I will not resign," he added. "The people of Erie County elected me to revitalize our economy, create good-paying jobs, confront cronyism and ensure transparency. In keeping with that effort, in partnership with County Council, I plan to seat a truly diverse and inclusive board."

Attorney dismisses Davis rationale for commission removals

Since Oct. 20, Davis has cut six members from the DEI Commission for perceived conflicts of interest and for what he described as "pending legal action" against the commission.

Commission Solicitor Wachter indicated the reasons were baseless.

The members who were removed for perceived conflicts of interest had recused themselves from the grant application process and abstained from voting in accordance with the commission's bylaws and the Pennsylvania Ethics Act , according to Wachter.

Dixon and Harris removed: Davis removes Dixon and Harris from DEI board days after he sacked board chairman

Generational Impact grant awards: Diverse Erie makes $1.1 million in grants to drive generational impact in BIPOC communities

Wachter added the characterization of "litigation pending" against the commission was "inaccurate."

"This is merely a contract dispute and at no time has litigation been filed or threatened," he said.

Wachter said the commission in 2021 entered into a contract with a Delaware-based accounting services provider, Doherty & Associates , which later claimed in October that the commission had breached its contract.

The accounting firm claimed the commission failed to provide the necessary documents to fulfill its accounting duties and was therefore in violation of a cooperation and documentation clause in the contract. The firm also claimed there was a violation of an exclusivity clause because the commission paid some of its bills internally rather than use the firm's payment services, according to Wachter.

Davis fires three DEI members: Erie County Executive Davis removes three more members of DEI Commission board

Erie's East Side Renaissance plan: Erie's East Side Renaissance plan: 5 things you need to know

The firm requested an early termination fee of $17,300.

Wachter said the commission disagreed with the accusations and claimed the accounting firm breached the contract for failure to provide services. He said the commission paid some of its bills internally to reduce costs, and that the commission never relied on another accounting firm.

Wachter said both the commission and the firm have negotiated a reduced fee and are waiting for a settlement agreement prior to it being finalized. He stressed, "there is no lawsuit."

"This is an unfortunate situation but it is all too often a common occurrence in standard business practices," Wachter said.

Davis, Dems clash on ARPA re-budgeting: Dems on Erie County Council say Davis budget for Rescue Plan is vague, ignores minorities

Others attended in support

Attending Tuesday’s news conference and standing next to Brock in a show of solidarity were Erie City Council President Liz Allen and former Erie County Council Chairman Carl Anderson.

Allen said she chose to attend because she believes Davis’ attempt to dismantle the DEI commission could create long-term regional harm regarding inclusion.

"We all need to stand up for diversity, equity and inclusion," Allen said. "DEI impacts who decides to come to Erie to stay here. It impacts who decides to stay in Erie. What’s happening with the County Executive is damaging to all of the efforts people are making locally to promote diversity."

Anderson said much of the reason for Davis's "destructive behavior" was to take the focus off his 2023 proposed budget, which he called "deficit filled."

"We need to get back to the momentum started a year ago: creating opportunity, instilling hope, to work together in unity and uplift each other for our community development," Anderson said.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers .

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao .

Comments / 12

Pops Bojo
2d ago

follow the money, ,,wait and see...keep an open mind...maybe helping Wabtec was not such a bad idea if it produced guaranteed UNION JOBS ...yet who disagreed....hmmmm

Reply
3
Gabi
3d ago

Hahahaha, why is he pulling in the reigns on their cash cow.

Reply(3)
7
Mary Starvaggi
3d ago

I don't even know how davis was elected! Too many people apparently didn't pay attention to his Intentions.

Reply(1)
5
 

