Erie's Room 33 Speakeasy is changing hands. Who are the new owners?

Room 33 Speakeasy, a State Street lounge that opened on New Year's Eve 2017 with a secret entrance through a bookcase, has a new owner.

But co-founder Rebecca Styn said familiar faces will remain in charge at the business, located at 1033 State St.

Styn said the majority interest in Room 33 has been sold to Shawn McCall, general manager of the business, and Elizabeth Heffernan, the bar manager. The new owners, each of whom will have a 45% stake in the business, have both been with Room 33 since it opened.

Styn said her husband, Rob Mahrt, who has been co-owner of the business, will retain a 10% ownership stake.

Styn did not disclose the sale price of the business, which is being seller-financed. The sale will include the eventual transfer of the liquor license. No real estate will be changing hands as the new owners assume the lease with the building's owners.

At one point, the asking price for Room 33 had been listed at $365,000.

That listing described Room 33 as "a contemporary and sophisticated restaurant with 70 indoor seats and small outdoor option, a fully vented and operational kitchen, and an on-premises license for wine, beer and liquor."

Blind Tiger not part of sale

Styn and Mahrt retain ownership in Blind Tiger Cocktails, a separate business that they own. As part of the sale agreement, the new owners will continue to use the nonalcoholic cocktail mixers inside Room 33.

The success of Blind Tiger products was part of the motivation for selling the business.

"It was really the fact that Blind Tiger has taken off. We are in five states," Styn said. "It just really was really taking up a lot of my time."

She expects the change of ownership to be seamless.

"They have been driving it (the business) since we opened. They have been major players in its growth," she said.

Styn said both she and her husband will remain involved for much of the next year, while her husband will maintain minority ownership.

Styn said she feels good about the sale.

"I love the establishment," she said. "It has a lot of beauty. It's been great to have key team members with us since we have been open. It shows the growth and I hope they continue to make it grow."

