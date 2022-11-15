ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union marching band to perform in showcase

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

ALLIANCE – The Purple Raider Marching Band will perform during a showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Brush Performance Hall, located in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts.

The marching band, under the direction of Jeff Neitzke, will perform its pregame and halftime music from the Mount Union football games this season.

Musical pieces performed during the showcase are from a variety of artists including Bob Marley, Harry Belafonte, Macklemore, The Backstreet Boys, Alice Cooper, Nirvana, Soundgarden and more.

Members of the Purple Raider Marching Band include: Kaylee Adkins of Niles; Lauren Amodio of Deerfield; Mint Batson of Millersport; Joy Beach of Bolivar; Amanda Bentley of Minerva; Branden Burnell of East Canton; Carson Burns of Massillon; Emma Cameron of Dover; Sara Cararo of Geneva; Isaiah Carpenter of Canton; Kaylie Carson of Lake Milton; Josh Clay of Canton; Jaccob Collins of Alliance; Samuel Darrin of Warren; Alexis Daugherty of Orrville; Kayleigh Dawson of Rock Creek; Caleb Dorris of Newark; Emily Dunn of Medina; Mason Esterline of Brookville; Matthew Eversdyke of Alliance; Carson Fox of Canal Fulton; Katelyn Fraley of Canton; Elizabeth Fried of Kent; Joel Greenly of Elyria; Ginette Griffin of Canfield; Kaitlynn Haas of Salem; Joseph Haas of Smithville; Anna Hanna of Grafton; Kerianne Hardman of Stone Creek; Taya Hawkins of West Lafayette; Thomas Henshaw of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Gwyneth Hollenbach of Perrysville; Schuyler Hollenbach of Perrysville; Alexis Hoopes of Alliance; Grace Kanipe of Massillon; Liberty Kinnunen of Madison; Matthew Korver of Geneva; Danielle Lebo of East Canton; Julia Mansfield of Chesterland; Mia Marciano of Austintown; Kai McCoy of Macedonia; Elizabeth McCune of Salem; Hunter Miday of Louisville; Jojo Moore of Canton; Joshua Morris of Massillon; Grace Oliver of Eastlake; Teresa Payne of Canton; Lukea Pitinii of Warren; Alyssa Portzer of Rome; Samantha (Sam) Quinonez of Madison; Michaela Ross of Deerfield; Allie Rudman of Stow; Timothy Sams of East Rochester; Autumn Schiemer of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; Brianna Schutz of Columbiana; Emelia Seibert of Niles; Emily Shar of Leetonia; Steven Smith of Upper Sandusky; Martina Starkey of North Royalton; Lance Tomasko of Cuyahoga Falls; Richard Ulam of New Springfield; Avery Wengerter of Louisville; Alyssa White of Alliance; and Steven Wright of Massillon.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the office of Visual and Performing Arts at 330-823-2180.

