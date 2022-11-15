ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Scouting: Mount Union women's basketball vs. Pitt-Greensburg

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hch9k_0jBG6Jxv00

The records: Mount Union is 2-1 after splitting two games at the Westminster (Pa.) Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The Purple Raiders defeated Manchester (Ind.) 77-69 before losing to the host Titans 69-52 on Sunday. Pitt-Greensburg is 0-1, losing to Carlow (Pa.) 65-56 on Nov. 8.

Projected starters: Mount Union: 5-7 sr. Emma Cannon (13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game); 5-6 soph. Ali Hudik (10.0, 3.0, 1.7); 5-8 sr. Madison Hensley (8.0, 5.0, 1.3); 5-5 fr. Bailey Shutsa (8.0, 4.3, 2.3), and 6-1 fr. Mckayla Dunkle 4.3, 6.7, 0.3). Pitt-Greensburg: 5-8 soph. Melina Maietta (27.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg); 5-8 sr. Sidney McCully (13.0, 6.0, 3.0); 6-0 sr. LeeAnn Harris 4.0, 2.0, 0.0; 5-10 fr. Tiana Moracco (4.0, 5.0, 1.0), and 5-5 sr. Lizzie Penrose (2.0, 7.0, 3.0).

Notes: Maietta, who started her college career at Division I Coastal Carolina, scored 18 points to lead Pitt-Greensburg over Mount Union 62-50 last season. … Mount Union coach Suzy Venet is 277-173 at Mount Union in her 18th season at her alma mater. She is 288-189 all-time in 19 seasons. Venet was a member of three Division III NCAA Tournament teams at Mount Union, including the national runner-up squad in 1996. She is still fourth on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,528 points. … Pitt-Greensburg is coached by Darien Lantz, in her first season. The Bobcats were Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference runners-up in 2022, losing to La Roche in the conference tournament championship game. They are the No. 3 pick for this season in preseason balloting by the conference coaches.

Next: Mount Union visits Concordia (Ill.) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown

NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE

CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Eviction numbers on the rise in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron see’s around 300 evictions each month. This is an issue that Steven McGarrity, the executive director of Community Legal Aid in Akron, called a crisis. “Housing is everything," he said. "Without a home you don’t have a school to go to,...
AKRON, OH
dayton.com

New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of CVS in Akron

Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of CVS Pharmacy, a net-leased property in Akron, Ohio. The asset sold for $1.6 million. Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Tampa offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
AKRON, OH
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy