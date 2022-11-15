Scouting: Mount Union women's basketball vs. Pitt-Greensburg

The records: Mount Union is 2-1 after splitting two games at the Westminster (Pa.) Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The Purple Raiders defeated Manchester (Ind.) 77-69 before losing to the host Titans 69-52 on Sunday. Pitt-Greensburg is 0-1, losing to Carlow (Pa.) 65-56 on Nov. 8.

Projected starters: Mount Union: 5-7 sr. Emma Cannon (13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game); 5-6 soph. Ali Hudik (10.0, 3.0, 1.7); 5-8 sr. Madison Hensley (8.0, 5.0, 1.3); 5-5 fr. Bailey Shutsa (8.0, 4.3, 2.3), and 6-1 fr. Mckayla Dunkle 4.3, 6.7, 0.3). Pitt-Greensburg: 5-8 soph. Melina Maietta (27.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg); 5-8 sr. Sidney McCully (13.0, 6.0, 3.0); 6-0 sr. LeeAnn Harris 4.0, 2.0, 0.0; 5-10 fr. Tiana Moracco (4.0, 5.0, 1.0), and 5-5 sr. Lizzie Penrose (2.0, 7.0, 3.0).

Notes: Maietta, who started her college career at Division I Coastal Carolina, scored 18 points to lead Pitt-Greensburg over Mount Union 62-50 last season. … Mount Union coach Suzy Venet is 277-173 at Mount Union in her 18th season at her alma mater. She is 288-189 all-time in 19 seasons. Venet was a member of three Division III NCAA Tournament teams at Mount Union, including the national runner-up squad in 1996. She is still fourth on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,528 points. … Pitt-Greensburg is coached by Darien Lantz, in her first season. The Bobcats were Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference runners-up in 2022, losing to La Roche in the conference tournament championship game. They are the No. 3 pick for this season in preseason balloting by the conference coaches.

Next: Mount Union visits Concordia (Ill.) at 4 p.m. Saturday.