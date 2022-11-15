Our View: Alan Andreani will be missed

Alan Andreani is in countdown mode.

The current Alliance mayor has announced that he will not seek reelection next November. When his current term ends at the close of 2023, his time in the position will be over.

Andreani, 72, is a well-known and respected figure in the greater Alliance area. Many readers will recall his long tenure as superintendent of Marlington Local Schools.

The Republican’s political career took flight in the early part of this century, when he served eight years on Alliance City Council. In 2011, he became mayor, and voters have re-elected him to the top spot twice.

During his time in city government, Andreani has distinguished himself as a leader who models cooperation. Certainly, the city has faced many challenges during these years, including a dwindling population, fewer employment options and fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these issues plague other cities both larger and smaller than Alliance, nationwide.

Andreani has consistently reached across the aisles to help find solutions. He has also been one of the city’s most accessible mayors, one who listens to constituents and who attends many functions around town.

While he still has more than a year to continue steering the ship of city government, it’s not too soon to note that he will be missed by many. Finding somebody to fill his role will be challenging for both political parties ahead of next year’s election.