Aces of Trades: Jams for Jim helping to make music available to kids

By Drew Bracken
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
Scott Cameron saw a need and came up with a heartfelt idea to help.

“I was pretty busy growing up,” recalled Cameron. “I was playing whatever sport was in season. I was in the school band. I was in a rock band in high school and college. I was active in my youth group at church. I was working on our farm. I had a part-time job. I was busy.”

He did it all while growing up on Christmas tree farm near Mount Vernon. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2001 and Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2005.

“I never thought I would be playing in an acoustic duo to raise money for kids," Cameron added. "But God has a pretty interesting sense of humor.”

Today, Cameron, 40, is a biology and physical science teacher at Harding High School — and half of a duo called Jams for Jim.

“Jams for Jim is a two-man acoustic group comprised of Rick Martin and me,” explained Cameron. “The duo is named after Jim Tulloss. Jim played in a worship band with Rick and me for over a decade.”

“There were some events happening around our lives a couple years ago that were hard for Jim, Rick and me," he noted. "Jim was going through a particularly hard time. During this season, Jim was working with a multitude of people (including me) trying to make music available to kids. He understood that unique healing bond of music. He was trying to make free band camps, free instrument rentals, free lessons — whatever it took to get music in the hands of kids to improve their lives. He had this vision for the kids in Marion.”

Then Tulloss passed away in the spring of 2021.

“At that point, it didn’t look like his dream would come true,” Cameron remembered. “He left behind his wife and two daughters. So I had this idea of a fundraiser concert for them. I asked Rick and Tamela Knight, who was playing on a praise team with me at the time, to do this with me. I remember being on the phone with Tamela and she asked about the name of the group for a poster — and it just hit me: Jams for Jim. So we worked with Luke Henry and we did an event at the Brickyard. We helped raise a few thousand dollars to help his wife and the girls.”

“But I felt like there was more I could do,” Cameron continued. “I asked Rick if he was interested in continuing Jams for Jim, but our focus would be different. We were now going to work to continue Jim’s dream. So whatever show/gig we play, all money we get in tips goes to a fund that we can draw from to help families.”

“The entire goal is to help in aiding and assisting those families that might need help to give kids an opportunity to experience music," he explained. "We’ve teamed up with Harding and River Valley. Jim went to RV until high school and then graduated from Harding. However, I’m not strictly limited to that. I’ve paid for private lessons out of the fund for kids too. If I can temporarily help a family, single mom, divorced parent, etc., pay for something to give their kids a chance — I do what I can. It takes lots of time trying to do this on top of 50 hours of teaching a week and everything else I do, but my family and a core group of people really support me in it.”

One of them is Todd Schneider, a longtime colleague and friend.

“Scott is a standup guy who’s an asset to the Marion community,” Schneider said.

Jake Shepherd, a teacher at Harding, agreed.

“Scott is one of the most genuine and energetic teachers at Harding,” assessed Shepherd. “And I’ve been to a couple of Scott’s Jams for Jim sessions. He’s an amazing musician, and it’s for a great cause.”

“I’ve learned the older I get,” Cameron responded, “I can look back and understand why things have happened. That helps me understand current circumstances. My dad has this framed handwritten note in his office, and it reads, ‘God’s got ya — guaranteed.’ That pretty much settles it.”

For more information about Jams for Jim, look on Facebook.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobswhether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at news@marionstar.com.

