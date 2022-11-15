Marion County jury unable to reach a verdict in rape trial; mistrial declared

A Marion County jury was unable to reach a verdict following the four-day trial of a man accused of rape and other crimes.

Cecil C. Moore, age 37, Marion, was accused of multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition dating back to a period from June 2014 through October 2016. The jury informed Marion County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew P. Frericks on the afternoon of Oct. 20 that they were deadlocked and unable to reach a decision in the case. At that point, Judge Frericks dismissed the jury and declared a mistrial in the case.

According to Judge Frericks' judgment entry of trial, Moore's attorney Bradley P. Koffel made a motion for judgment of acquittal on behalf of Moore, but the judge overruled that motion.

“We always respect a jury’s decision. After the trial, I spoke with these jurors, and I have a good perspective on their thinking,” Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said.

Grogan explained that he could not comment about what he talked about with members of the jury since that conversation occurred in the jury room and not in open court on the record.

The Marion County grand jury issued a 15-count indictment against Moore on Aug. 18, 2021. The indictment included five counts of rape, a first-degree felony; five counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and five counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

Moore was arraigned on Aug. 25, 2021, before visiting Judge William Finnegan in Marion County Common Pleas Court and bond was initially set at $1 million. The bond was later reduced to $400,000.

Moore was originally scheduled to go on trial on Nov. 16, 2021. However, six continuances were granted in the case before Moore eventually went to trial on Oct. 17.

“The victim in this case is brave and she deserves justice,” Grogan said. “We will bring these charges before another jury and I’m confident we will get a conviction.”

Attorney Bradley P. Koffel, who represented Moore, noted that the jury's inability to reach a verdict in the case "does not mean justice was not served."

"I’ve never had a jury work as hard and as long it did – almost 14 hours. Not every accusation can be corroborated and not every prosecution can be successful," Koffel said. "The bar is very high to convict in the United States. As it should be. However, the fact the jury stalemated does not mean justice was not served. The alleged victim was able to share her story and Mr. Moore was able to present his side. Sometimes that is as far as it goes especially when the jury was split the way it was."

The judge scheduled a status conference in the case for Nov. 17.

