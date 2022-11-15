ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

News Briefs: Wine tasting to aid Wreaths Across America

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
Wine Tasting to aid Wreaths Across America

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Wreath Committee will host a Wine Tasting to benefit Wreaths Across America. This year, the goal is to place wreaths on the veteran graves in Riverview, Lakeview, Lacarpe, Union, Roose, Locust Point, Rusha, St. Joseph, Limestone, Elliston, Clay Township, Allen Township, Crane Creek, Harris Elmore Union, Harrington, and Rymers cemeteries on Dec. 17.

With the public's help, the Wreath Committee will place more than 4,000 veteran wreaths at the final resting place of Ottawa County heroes.

The Wine Tasting benefit will be held at the Mockingbird on Mill Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 27. The cost is $50 per sampler plate and includes four wine tastes. Entertainment will be provided by Bruce Brodie. For more information or to reserve a seat, call at 419-260-7685.

Free ELMS meal slated for Thursday

PORT CLINTON — A Free ELMS Community Meal will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, East Second Street. Celebrate with a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner which will include turkey and trimmings. This will be carryout only. The dinner is compliments of St. Thomas and Peace Lutheran churches.

'Two Men and a Brush' featured at Art Garage

PORT CLINTON — An Exhibit called "Two Men and a Brush' — the work of Phil Stone and Dave Peltier, is now being featured through Dec. 31 at The Art Garage, 317 W. Perry St. An open reception will be held at 6 p.m. Friday.

Genealogical Society to meet at Ida Rupp library

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Genealogical Society will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Ida Rupp Public Library. The speaker will be Tom Neel and the topic will be "The Forgotten Disaster —The Fitchville Nursing Home Fire." The public is welcome to attend.

Clyde Council to eye rezoning nearly 10 acres to General Commercial

CLYDE — The Clyde City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 222 N. Main St., to hear a request to rezone 9.718 acres in the city from R-3 Multi-Family Residential to C-2 General Commercial. The request has been made by Great Lakes Demolition, Vickery.

The council will the hold its regular meeting and consider a first reading on an ordinance to approve the zoning change.

