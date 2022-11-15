ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Fremont honors its veterans

By Mansfield News Journal
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
It was a gray, rainy day on Friday but that didn't dampen Fremont's enthusiasm for honoring local military veterans. A celebration was held at Veterans Park with an honor guard, speeches, music and more.

The News-Messenger

