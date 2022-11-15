Read full article on original website
'Super Eagles 96': Film recalls when Nigeria stunned the footballing world by winning Olympic gold
A new documentary spotlights the Nigerian football team's memorable triumph at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and what the victory meant to the country.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
Sporting News
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?
PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
It isn't ALL about the World Cup! Leagues One and Two carry on regardless, non-League giant-killers hope to land a big name in the FA Cup while Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool jet off to sunny climes… the best of the non-Qatar action ahead
The World Cup is set to dominate the television schedules in the weeks ahead with fans able to gorge on a feast of live football from morning until night. All the games from Qatar will be screened live by the BBC and ITV, with pretty sociable kick-off times ranging from 10am until 7pm to offer a nice distraction from the cold winter days - or, indeed, from work.
England players meet migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums in Qatar
England football players met with migrant workers at their training base in Qatar on Thursday (17 November), in defiance of Fifa’s order for nations to “focus on the football” at the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s squad had a kick around with the workers before signing shirts for them and posing for photos.The World Cup begins on Sunday, hosted in a country where thousands of workers are believed to have died during preparations for the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Calls grow to improve England Lionesses’ diversity problem
Former England and Brighton defender Fern Whelan believes tackling the Lionesses’ diversity problem is essential in ensuring black girls do not drop out of football.Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning squad featured just three black or mixed-heritage players in Jess Carter, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes, none of whom were handed significant playing time.Whelan, the Professional Footballers’ Association’s first women’s football EDI executive, has seen first-hand what a lack of visible familiar faces can mean for a girl with Euro or World Cup aspirations of her own.Speaking at a Parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee session, Whelan said: “[Some] players might come into...
Who are England’s best penalty takers? Shootout records and predicting order for World Cup
Remember the last time that we were on the eve of a major international tournament, England had learned how to do penalty shootouts? They had finally won one at a World Cup – beating Colombia in the last-16 in 2018 – then another in the Nations League a year later. Not only that, they had overcome this long-held hang-up thanks to the man responsible for the most painful penalty miss in English football’s history.Correction: the most painful penalty miss in English football history up to that point. If Gareth Southgate’s failure to convert from the spot in a European...
Inside the luxury offshore ship where England players’ partners will stay for the World Cup
The wives and girlfriends of footballers will stay aboard a £1bn luxury cruise ship during the 2022 World Cup.The first match of the tournament, which is being held in Qatar, will take place on Sunday (20 November).It has been confirmed that England’s national team will not stay with their loved ones during the competition, who will be accommodated aboard the extravagant MSC World Europa ship docked in Doha.The ship was commissioned in 2016 and built in France. It was launched for public use in December 2021.Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, Dermot O’Leary said the women will remain...
World Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captain
Fans attending the World Cup in Qatar should not have to choose between their beliefs and football, Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has said.Foreign secretary James Cleverly, who is attending the tournament, has come under fire for urging LGBT+ fans to be “respectful of the host nation”, where homosexuality is illegal.“The fact that [the World Cup] is overshadowed by something so dark is a shame... we shouldn’t ever be put in a position again where we’re asking people to choose between their belief and being a football fan,” Williamson said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ESPN
Premier League's midseason World Cup break presents club bosses with new challenge in managing players
As the world's best players travel to Qatar for the World Cup starting on Sunday, the Premier League is preparing for a step into the unknown. For the first time, the tournament is taking place in the middle of the domestic season and, for a period of time which will be defined by how well each national team performs in the Middle East, clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have waved goodbye to their superstars at a crucial point in the campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo risks ruining his legacy after TV interview slamming Manchester United
"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Harvey Dent says in Batman's "The Dark Knight," foreshadowing his descent from a hero to a villain.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales captain Gareth Bale still striving to improve - Wayne Hennessey
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wayne Hennessey says captain Gareth Bale is still striving to...
Belgium 1-2 Egypt: Roberto Martinez's heavily fancied Belgium slip up on eve of the World Cup kick-off with a surprising warm-up defeat to Mohamed Salah's Egypt
Belgium's World Cup preparations hit a huge dent with a 2-1 to Egypt in a warm-up friendly on Friday afternoon. Egypt, who won't be taking part in the tournament and included Premier League stars Mohamed Elneny and Mohamed Salah in the starting line-up, scored a goal in each half to condemn Roberto Martinez's men to defeat.
BBC
Scunthorpe: Jail for man who punched football fan in face
A "thug" who punched a teenage football fan in the face has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. Sean Gleeson, 27, attacked the Scunthorpe United supporter in a pub prior to the team's defeat to Rochdale at Glanford Park on 19 February. At Grimsby Crown Court on Monday, Gleeson,...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Alcohol sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Alcohol will not be sold to fans at the World...
