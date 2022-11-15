Read full article on original website
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says
Herschel Walker's allies are suggesting DeSantis would be more useful on the campaign trail than Trump. Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in the midterms, while DeSantis easily won a second term. One GOP activist said DeSantis would be "a better fit for soft Republicans or independents in the suburbs." Supporters of Republican...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
Liz Cheney dunks on Kari Lake after defeat in Arizona governor's race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was quick to troll Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake after the latter was projected to lose her race to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee
The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
Katie Hobbs Declared Winner In Arizona Governor Race By NBC & CNN; GOP’s Kari Lake Latest 2020 Election Denier To Lose Midterm Bid
It was a true Grand Canyon State nail biter but Katie Hobbs prevailed over former TV anchor and Donald Trump acolyte Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, NBC, CNN and other networks projected on Monday. The tight race between the candidates has been too close to call since Tuesday’s midterms, but the latest results from the state showed that Republican Lake would be unable to overcome current Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs’ lead. As over 71,000 votes and other data came in from Maricopa County tonight, the Comcast-owned network first made its call: CNN called Hobbs the...
Clark County calls former President Trump’s election claims ‘misinformed’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County responded Thursday to former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations about voting issues, calling his claims, “outrageous” and “misinformed.”. Trump sounded off Thursday on his Truth Social account saying in part, “Clark County, Nevada has a corrupt voting system (be...
Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race
The secretary of state will turn Arizona's governor seat blue after triumphing over Lake, a 2020 election denier who's already casting doubt on the validity of the 2022 midterms Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the race for Arizona governor, defeating former television news anchor and Donald Trump loyalist Kari Lake on Monday in one of the nation's last races to be called. Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which was become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
'They would make an awesome team': Who Republican voters would pick for president in 2024
CNN asked voters in the key swing state of Georgia who they'd pick for president in 2024.
Vote count continues in key Arizona and Nevada races
The uncalled Senate races in Nevada and Arizona will help decide control of Congress. CBS News characterizes Nevada as a toss-up and Arizona as leaning Democrat. Kris Van Cleave and Manuel Bojorquez have the latest.
Rep. Raúl Grijalva re-elected to Congress
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-7) will retain his Congressional seat for the next two years, after winning re-election 20 years after he was first elected to Congress in 2002. At his watch party on Election night, Grijalva gathered with his supporters and spoke to them...
Who won the elections? Why Arizona, Nevada, California and other races are still too close to call
Thousands of uncounted votes remain in crucial contests in Arizona and Nevada as control of the Senate and House are at stake.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala...
Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California
Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena
The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
