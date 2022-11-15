Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Who Should Leicester City Target At Left Back?
With the injury to James Justin and the long-term absences of Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, Leicester City are in the market for a left back when the January transfer window opens. In other news, water is wet, fire is hot, and Forest are #$%)*#$. Also, Grant Morrison is awesome.
SB Nation
The 10 best footballers NOT in the World Cup
World Cup 2022 is almost upon us. Regardless of what you might think of the timing of the tournament or the issues of where it’s being played, if you look at it through a purely sporting lens (like FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants you to) the next month is likely to bring us the smorgasbord of footballing excellence that we expect from a World Cup.
SB Nation
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H
Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
SB Nation
WATCH: Guro Reiten spot kick adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Lauren James, amazing player that she is, could only be stopped by a foul in the box by a Tottenham defender. Guro Reiten takes the ball to the spot and converts it with ease, thus tripling Chelsea’s lead at the Bridge.
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
SB Nation
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Russo seals comeback with stoppage time winner at Emirates
Manchester United picked up a massive 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in a memorable five-goal thriller. Marc Skinner’s side were trailing going into the final ten minutes after a bit of a sloppy second half, but they kept belief and got a huge result. With Arsenal going...
SB Nation
November 18th - 20th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
John Barnes Becomes An Official Liverpool Ambassador
John Barnes, a Liverpool legend who was already a wonderful unofficial ambassador for the club in the decades since retirement, is back at the club in a more official capacity. Barnes joins fellow legendary striker Ian Rush as an official club ambassador. He also joins Michael Owen, but you know,...
SB Nation
Everton v Celtic - Match Preview | Toffees kick-off Australia tour against Scottish giants
Everton will seek some mid-season break tonic when they take on Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup on Sunday. It has been a difficult few days for the Toffees after those two bruising defeats at Bournemouth. It left Everton slumped perilously close to the relegation zone going into the World...
SB Nation
World Cup 2022 Roundtable: Predicting the best player, top scorer and best goalkeeper awards
The 2022 World Cup starts tomorrow and attention will be drawn away from club football for about a month. Even though Everton are on an tour of Australia, we will cover both club and global tourney right here on RBM. Earlier this week we had previewed the four Everton players...
SB Nation
Chelsea eyeing Leon Bailey again as potential Christian Pulisic replacement — report
With Christian Pulisic’s future somewhat uncertain at Chelsea, we are apparently “weighing up” a potential move for Leon Bailey as replacement, at least according to the Daily Mail. Pulisic has a little over 18 months left on his contract, but there’s been steady noise about him leaving...
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
SB Nation
Here’s how I know Brazil will win the World Cup
If you want to know who will win the World Cup, you should come talk to me. Not all those over-stuffed pundits on tv. No, I’m your guy. And, well, that’s a valid question. Indeed, how am I different than those myriad blathering pundits?. World Cup rooting guide.
SB Nation
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 2022 World Cup opening match: How to watch
The eagerly unanticipated 2022 World Cup is here, and the first game is sure to be an absolute barnburner with hosts Qatar taking on the worst qualifier from South America, Ecuador. In fact, of the 32 teams at the World Cup, only Ghana and Saudi Arabia are ranked lower than these two in the FIFA rankings coming in to the tournament.
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Women Return, Crucial Ruben, Pep Contract, and More...
The Men’s side won’t play a match until December 22, but the Manchester City Women are back in WSL action tomorrow away to Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Erling Haaland’s agent responds to Man City release clause and Real...
SB Nation
Édouard Mendy focused on World Cup but will be hoping for more games at Chelsea
Édouard Mendy has lost his place as the starting goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, and while he has played a few games recently, that was more due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foot injury than any other factor. And unlike when Mendy was injured earlier this season and Kepa stepped in, there are currently no significant concerns over Kepa’s overall form, style, or confidence.
SB Nation
World Cup 2022 Roundtable: Predicting the winners, surprises and disappointments
The 2022 World Cup starts tomorrow and attention will be drawn away from club football for about a month. Even though Everton are on an tour of Australia, we will cover both club and global tourney right here on RBM. Earlier this week we had previewed the four Everton players...
SB Nation
Barcelona to tempt Chelsea with €5m Memphis Depay asking price — report
After all the drama this summer about potentially leaving, Memphis Depay ended up staying with Barcelona, but has ended up barely featuring. Granted, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but even before then, he’s collected just barely over 130 minutes across three appearances.
Comments / 0