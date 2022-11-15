ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Who Should Leicester City Target At Left Back?

With the injury to James Justin and the long-term absences of Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, Leicester City are in the market for a left back when the January transfer window opens. In other news, water is wet, fire is hot, and Forest are #$%)*#$. Also, Grant Morrison is awesome.
SB Nation

The 10 best footballers NOT in the World Cup

World Cup 2022 is almost upon us. Regardless of what you might think of the timing of the tournament or the issues of where it’s being played, if you look at it through a purely sporting lens (like FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants you to) the next month is likely to bring us the smorgasbord of footballing excellence that we expect from a World Cup.
SB Nation

Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H

Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
SB Nation

November 18th - 20th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

John Barnes Becomes An Official Liverpool Ambassador

John Barnes, a Liverpool legend who was already a wonderful unofficial ambassador for the club in the decades since retirement, is back at the club in a more official capacity. Barnes joins fellow legendary striker Ian Rush as an official club ambassador. He also joins Michael Owen, but you know,...
SB Nation

Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction

A game at Stamford Bridge, with manager Emma Hayes back on the sidelines and Chelsea having the chance to be at the top of Women’s Super League by either drawing or beating their opponent in a derby. You would be excused if you did not give much thought about the upcoming World Cup opener between Qatar and Equador, given the weight of our encounter against Tottenham Hotspur today.
SB Nation

Here’s how I know Brazil will win the World Cup

If you want to know who will win the World Cup, you should come talk to me. Not all those over-stuffed pundits on tv. No, I’m your guy. And, well, that’s a valid question. Indeed, how am I different than those myriad blathering pundits?. World Cup rooting guide.
SB Nation

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 2022 World Cup opening match: How to watch

The eagerly unanticipated 2022 World Cup is here, and the first game is sure to be an absolute barnburner with hosts Qatar taking on the worst qualifier from South America, Ecuador. In fact, of the 32 teams at the World Cup, only Ghana and Saudi Arabia are ranked lower than these two in the FIFA rankings coming in to the tournament.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Women Return, Crucial Ruben, Pep Contract, and More...

The Men’s side won’t play a match until December 22, but the Manchester City Women are back in WSL action tomorrow away to Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Erling Haaland’s agent responds to Man City release clause and Real...
SB Nation

Édouard Mendy focused on World Cup but will be hoping for more games at Chelsea

Édouard Mendy has lost his place as the starting goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, and while he has played a few games recently, that was more due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foot injury than any other factor. And unlike when Mendy was injured earlier this season and Kepa stepped in, there are currently no significant concerns over Kepa’s overall form, style, or confidence.
SB Nation

Barcelona to tempt Chelsea with €5m Memphis Depay asking price — report

After all the drama this summer about potentially leaving, Memphis Depay ended up staying with Barcelona, but has ended up barely featuring. Granted, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but even before then, he’s collected just barely over 130 minutes across three appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy