ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbur-by-the-sea, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County officials discuss how to address coastal damage

County officials called the destruction from Hurricane Nicole "unprecedented" during an update to the Volusia County Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15. "Seems like we've been using that word a lot," Community Information Director Kevin Captain said. "It's certainly devastating, and it's definitely wrecked our beach profile." Since the storm, officials...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

'Living shorelines' could help with future storm damage

EDGEWATER, Fla. — As homeowners and coastal counties work to solve damage from recent hurricanes, conservationists are sharing ways to rebuild shorelines and simultaneously protect the environment. Riverside Conservancy in Edgewater believes living shorelines could be the solution. What You Need To Know. Conservationists are looking to rebuild Florida...
EDGEWATER, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando neighborhood still waiting on debris removal

Storm debris pickup has resumed in Orlando after two hurricanes hit the area only weeks apart. Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September, followed by Hurricane Nicole in November. Residents say there are still neighborhoods where storm debris has not been picked up. Orlando officials say the issue will be resolved...
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

New York State DOT hiring plow and salt truck drivers

The New York State Department of Transportation is hiring plow drivers and salt truck drivers to keep roads clear and traffic moving. Demand for these drivers is high. The DOT is urging anyone with a commercial driver's license, or CDL, to apply. For those interested who do not have a CDL, the state will help you get one.
getnews.info

WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services

WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: Palm Coast to sue over Holland Park splash pad damage

Palm Coast is planning to sue the contractors it considers responsible for damage to the city's splash pad at Holland Park. The pad’s surface delaminated shortly after the attraction opened, presenting a trip hazard that forced the city to close it. New city council members to be sworn in...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit

The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy