4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
Expert says Volusia County seawalls could take years to build
Experts say that one of the most coveted items for many along the Atlantic coast is coastal "approved" sand — a specific type of sand property owners need to have when adding material to their home projects on the beach. What You Need To Know. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole...
Coastal homeowners pushing for seawalls face lengthy process
As businesses and homeowners along the coast work to clean up the damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, many who didn’t have protection from seawalls are now hoping to build them. What You Need To Know. Homeowners along the coast have worked for years to build a seawall. The...
County waives permit fees to help residents with storm damage repairs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along state Route A1A in Volusia County, the level of damage varies but the stories of destruction are the same. Houses condos and hotels alike are all dealing with Hurricane Nicole’s fury. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Now residents are looking...
What About Flagler Beach’s One Hold-Out Against Dune Fix? County Says December Deadline Will Be Met.
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. As Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed was being interviewed after a special meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission concluded Monday, the state Department of Transportation’s Ron Meade walked by him, flashed him the thumbs-up sign, and asked him: “December 31? Are we good?” Hadeed flashed him a thumbs up back.
Volusia County officials discuss how to address coastal damage
County officials called the destruction from Hurricane Nicole "unprecedented" during an update to the Volusia County Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15. "Seems like we've been using that word a lot," Community Information Director Kevin Captain said. "It's certainly devastating, and it's definitely wrecked our beach profile." Since the storm, officials...
'Living shorelines' could help with future storm damage
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As homeowners and coastal counties work to solve damage from recent hurricanes, conservationists are sharing ways to rebuild shorelines and simultaneously protect the environment. Riverside Conservancy in Edgewater believes living shorelines could be the solution. What You Need To Know. Conservationists are looking to rebuild Florida...
Orlando neighborhood still waiting on debris removal
Storm debris pickup has resumed in Orlando after two hurricanes hit the area only weeks apart. Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September, followed by Hurricane Nicole in November. Residents say there are still neighborhoods where storm debris has not been picked up. Orlando officials say the issue will be resolved...
Orange County Commission dismisses use of future tax revenue to clean up landfill for development
A developer’s proposal to use $60 million in future tax revenue to remove an old landfill and make way for luxury apartments didn’t fly with the Orange County Commission on Tuesday. MMI Development wants to build Fieldstream Village on Lake Underhill Road, with 1,500 apartments, plus shops and...
Florida power companies push for another rate hike
A hearing in Tallahassee Thursday could determine whether many Floridians will pay more for electricity next year.
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
New York State DOT hiring plow and salt truck drivers
The New York State Department of Transportation is hiring plow drivers and salt truck drivers to keep roads clear and traffic moving. Demand for these drivers is high. The DOT is urging anyone with a commercial driver's license, or CDL, to apply. For those interested who do not have a CDL, the state will help you get one.
WKL Roofing Highlights the Services It Offers to Ormond Beach Services
WKL Roofing is a leading roofing contractor. In a recent update, the agency outlined its services to Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing mentioned its top-notch roofing services. The team mentioned that it offers Roofing Installation Ormond Beach. They acknowledged that the...
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
Palm Coast Sues Holland Park’s Splash Pad Contractors as Losses Reach $1.4 Million and Rising
The Palm Coast City Council today cleared the way for a civil lawsuit against several contractors involved in the construction of the splash pad at Holland Park that opened only for a few months before it shut down. After a divided council approved its construction in 2019, the splash pad...
What you need to know as property tax bills arrive this month
Economic relief may be on the way for southwest Florida homeowners who suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian
CITY WATCH: Palm Coast to sue over Holland Park splash pad damage
Palm Coast is planning to sue the contractors it considers responsible for damage to the city's splash pad at Holland Park. The pad’s surface delaminated shortly after the attraction opened, presenting a trip hazard that forced the city to close it. New city council members to be sworn in...
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit
The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
Ron DeSantis Announces $8.7 Million for Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts and Workforce Education
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $7.7 million through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant program and the Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to support a large-scale rapid credentialing effort between three state colleges, two technical colleges, and Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs). DeSantis also announced $1 million...
