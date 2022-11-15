Read full article on original website
Related
Pokes’ comeback bid falls short in 20-17 loss to Boise State
LARAMIE -- Saturday night’s final home game of the 2022 season for Wyoming saw the Cowboys do what they’ve done throughout the season -- fight to the very end. But for the first time this year, Wyoming lost a game decided by one score as Boise State held off the Cowboys for a 20-17 road victory in Laramie. Wyoming is now 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play. Boise State improved to 8-3 and 7-0 in conference play and clinched the Mountain Division title.
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0