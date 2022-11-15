LARAMIE -- Saturday night’s final home game of the 2022 season for Wyoming saw the Cowboys do what they’ve done throughout the season -- fight to the very end. But for the first time this year, Wyoming lost a game decided by one score as Boise State held off the Cowboys for a 20-17 road victory in Laramie. Wyoming is now 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play. Boise State improved to 8-3 and 7-0 in conference play and clinched the Mountain Division title.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO