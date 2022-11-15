Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Unanimously Confirms the Appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis as County Health Officer
Earlier this afternoon, the Montgomery County Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis as the new County Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Dr. David last month for the position. According to Council documents, the Health Officer position was extended to Dr. Davis for a salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
mocoshow.com
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg
Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council issued the statement below today following the explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex located at 800 Quince Orchard Blvd. in Gaithersburg. “Councilmembers are devastated by the news of a catastrophic explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
mocoshow.com
Council Passes Legislation to Provide a Property Tax Credit for First Responders
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council voted today to pass Bill 39-21, Taxation – Public Safety Officers – Public Safety Emergency Communications Specialists – Property Tax Credit, which would establish a property tax credit for certain Montgomery County first responders. Councilmember Tom Hucker and Council President Gabe Albornoz sponsored the legislation. Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro, Sidney Katz, Andrew Friedson, Will Jawando and Craig Rice are cosponsors.
mocoshow.com
MHP Collecting Donations for Those Affected by Explosion/Fire in Gaithersburg Wednesday Morning
Gaithersburg mayor Jud Ashman informed the community of where they can donate to help the families impacted by this morning’s fire at Potomac Oaks in Gaithersburg. “Any amount helps and 100% of it will go to those families.” Ashman tweeted. A November 16 fire injured multiple residents, including four children, at a condominium complex at 826 Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Many people were evacuated with little or nothing and now are in temporary shelter. At the request of Montgomery County, MHP is collecting financial donations to help affected families.
Raccoons Infected With Rabies Found In Two Separate Anne Arundel Towns, Health Officials Say
Despite the county’s best efforts to immunize them against the virus, a pair of raccoons have tested positive for rabies in two separate towns within two days in Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued alerts this week after confirming cases of rabies in Crownsville...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces Reinstatement of a Benefit in Support of School Bus Operators Who Drive Extra Routes
A community message sent by MCPS was shared with The MoCoShow announcing the reinstatement of a benefit in support of school bus operators who drive extra routes. The full message can be seen below:. “Dear MCPS Employees,. I am writing to update you on vital steps Montgomery County Public Schools...
mocoshow.com
More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attend MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) recently completed its fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: MDOT SHA Completes I-270/MD 85 Interchange Reconstruction in Frederick County
$93 Million Project Expands Traffic Capacity, Reduces Congestion and Enhances Safety for Commuters, Residents and Businesses. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) earlier this week announced completion of a $93 million project to reconstruct and expand the I-270/MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange in Frederick County. This project enhances safety, reduces congestion and expands traffic capacity in this heavily traveled residential and commercial area.
Prince George's Co. Sheriff Melvin C. High dies after nearly 20 years of service
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George County's Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital on Thursday. County officials held a news conference Thursday to announce his passing. Authorities say High was sworn in...
mocoshow.com
County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly
The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
newsfromthestates.com
Pittman, Elfreth claim victory as several races await final counts of mail-in ballots
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (second from left) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (right) declared victory in their races Tuesday night. Anne Arundel County government Facebook photo. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) rode a huge surge of favorable mail-in votes...
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg Students Donate Computer Lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project
The Network Operations program of the Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will present a computer lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project (AMVRP) on Nov. 17. ITF students at Clarksburg High School reconditioned six computers with operating systems and prepared monitors, keyboards, mice and a printer. This project provides an opportunity for the ITF students to put into practice their computer maintenance skills, earn student service learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for charity and community involvement.
fox5dc.com
Some residents remain unaccounted for after explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Some residents of Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County remain unaccounted for Thursday after an explosion rocked the complex Wednesday morning leaving as many as 14 hurt and causing considerable damage to several buildings. The fire and explosion were reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the apartment...
Wbaltv.com
As of Tuesday, 30% of Anne Arundel County's mail-in ballots have been counted
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An orchestra of democracy was underway Tuesday in Anne Arundel County with 50 bipartisan canvassing teams working to open and count mail-in ballots for scanning. The process takes time, and as of Tuesday morning, only about 17,000, or 30%, of mail-in ballots had been counted....
mocoshow.com
Historic African American Community ‘Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten’ Will Be Featured in Montgomery History Free Online Presentation That Will Be Available Starting Monday, Nov. 21
Per Montgomery County: The historic African American community of Gibson Grove no longer exists in Montgomery County, but its spirit lives on. The Montgomery History free online presentation, “Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten” will tell the story of the community and its people. The presentation will be available starting Monday, Nov. 21, and can be accessed for one week.
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
