Gaithersburg mayor Jud Ashman informed the community of where they can donate to help the families impacted by this morning’s fire at Potomac Oaks in Gaithersburg. “Any amount helps and 100% of it will go to those families.” Ashman tweeted. A November 16 fire injured multiple residents, including four children, at a condominium complex at 826 Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Many people were evacuated with little or nothing and now are in temporary shelter. At the request of Montgomery County, MHP is collecting financial donations to help affected families.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO