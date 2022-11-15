ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocoshow.com

Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg

Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Statement on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council issued the statement below today following the explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex located at 800 Quince Orchard Blvd. in Gaithersburg. “Councilmembers are devastated by the news of a catastrophic explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Council Passes Legislation to Provide a Property Tax Credit for First Responders

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council voted today to pass Bill 39-21, Taxation – Public Safety Officers – Public Safety Emergency Communications Specialists – Property Tax Credit, which would establish a property tax credit for certain Montgomery County first responders. Councilmember Tom Hucker and Council President Gabe Albornoz sponsored the legislation. Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro, Sidney Katz, Andrew Friedson, Will Jawando and Craig Rice are cosponsors.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MHP Collecting Donations for Those Affected by Explosion/Fire in Gaithersburg Wednesday Morning

Gaithersburg mayor Jud Ashman informed the community of where they can donate to help the families impacted by this morning’s fire at Potomac Oaks in Gaithersburg. “Any amount helps and 100% of it will go to those families.” Ashman tweeted. A November 16 fire injured multiple residents, including four children, at a condominium complex at 826 Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Many people were evacuated with little or nothing and now are in temporary shelter. At the request of Montgomery County, MHP is collecting financial donations to help affected families.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attend MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) recently completed its fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: MDOT SHA Completes I-270/MD 85 Interchange Reconstruction in Frederick County

$93 Million Project Expands Traffic Capacity, Reduces Congestion and Enhances Safety for Commuters, Residents and Businesses. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) earlier this week announced completion of a $93 million project to reconstruct and expand the I-270/MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange in Frederick County. This project enhances safety, reduces congestion and expands traffic capacity in this heavily traveled residential and commercial area.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly

The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg Students Donate Computer Lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project

The Network Operations program of the Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will present a computer lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project (AMVRP) on Nov. 17. ITF students at Clarksburg High School reconditioned six computers with operating systems and prepared monitors, keyboards, mice and a printer. This project provides an opportunity for the ITF students to put into practice their computer maintenance skills, earn student service learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for charity and community involvement.
CLARKSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Historic African American Community ‘Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten’ Will Be Featured in Montgomery History Free Online Presentation That Will Be Available Starting Monday, Nov. 21

Per Montgomery County: The historic African American community of Gibson Grove no longer exists in Montgomery County, but its spirit lives on. The Montgomery History free online presentation, “Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten” will tell the story of the community and its people. The presentation will be available starting Monday, Nov. 21, and can be accessed for one week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County

A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

