Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

DDA Board approves first work plans using Main Street templates

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Downtown Development Authority Board approved three work plans with appropriation requests totaling over $2,200 on Wednesday morning which are the first work plans prepared using templates provided by the Michigan Main Street program. Among the requests was one for over $1,300 for the...
COLDWATER, MI
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
secondwavemedia.com

An honor for the whole village of Vicksburg

Six years before Michigan’s statehood in 1837, John Vickers settled in an area of southeastern Kalamazoo County where he built a log grist mill – believed to be the first in the county – along an eight-foot waterfall on Portage Creek. Over the years, this community was...
VICKSBURG, MI
WNDU

Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
GOSHEN, IN
casscountymi.org

Notice of the Indian Lake Governmental Lake board

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Indian Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Silver Creek Township Hall 32764 Dixon St., Dowagiac, on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at 4 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Indian Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Jackson and Hillsdale County students set to return to class Thursday

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
JACKSON, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKHART, IN

