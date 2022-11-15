Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
DDA Board approves first work plans using Main Street templates
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Downtown Development Authority Board approved three work plans with appropriation requests totaling over $2,200 on Wednesday morning which are the first work plans prepared using templates provided by the Michigan Main Street program. Among the requests was one for over $1,300 for the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
wtvbam.com
Watkins named new Bronson Mayor, Earl now Vice Mayor, Mersman’s contract extended
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – It looked like a game of musical chairs at the start of Monday night’s Bronson City Council meeting. During their first meeting after the General Election, the City Council voted to have Matt Watkins serve as Mayor. The 45-year-old Watkins was first elected to...
WWMTCw
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
secondwavemedia.com
An honor for the whole village of Vicksburg
Six years before Michigan’s statehood in 1837, John Vickers settled in an area of southeastern Kalamazoo County where he built a log grist mill – believed to be the first in the county – along an eight-foot waterfall on Portage Creek. Over the years, this community was...
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
casscountymi.org
Notice of the Indian Lake Governmental Lake board
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Indian Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Silver Creek Township Hall 32764 Dixon St., Dowagiac, on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at 4 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Indian Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.
wkzo.com
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
wtvbam.com
Jackson and Hillsdale County students set to return to class Thursday
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – The Jackson County Intermediate School District announced that students in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties will return to classes on Thursday, weather permitting, as progress has been made restoring access to essential computer systems and network resources following a weekend ransomware attack. According to a statement...
Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater American Legion Post #52 hosting free community dinner on Thanksgiving
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater American Legion Post #52 will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner next Thursday. Members of the Coldwater American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will serve the at the Post located at 84 West Chicago Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
wtvbam.com
Branch County dodging weather bullet as winter storm pounds SW Michigan
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It looks like Branch County is going to miss getting heavy snow from the first major winter storm of the season to hit southwest Michigan. Schools were closed throughout west Michigan on Friday due to the lake effect snow storm that has made for dangerous driving conditions.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
WWMTCw
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
WWMT
Construction on I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road expected to be done by summer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2.7 mile stretch of I-94 is in its final months of construction as delays have slowed down the construction project since the project began in April 2021. The project was expected to be completed this month, but now the expected completion is set for the early summer of 2023.
WILX-TV
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Tuesday due to a cyberattack. The schools were initially closed Monday. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is...
Comments / 0