Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Indian Lake Governmental Lake Board will be held at the Silver Creek Township Hall 32764 Dixon St., Dowagiac, on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at 4 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to get an update on the treatment plan for Indian Lake as well as any other business that comes before the board.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO