Montgomery County, MD

Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia

An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award

MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg

Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
Montgomery County to restrict gun possession in public places

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Firearms will now be banned in public places in Montgomery County after the council unanimously voted to approve a new bill. The Montgomery County Council approved Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which is cosponsored by the full council.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’

Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Montgomery County Council passes gun bill despite assurance of expensive court fight

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a gun control bill yesterday that will prevent lawful gun owners with concealed carry permits to carry their firearms within a massive swath of the jurisdiction. Because the bill designates so many types of common buildings and spaces as gun-free zones, and includes the area around them up to 100 yards, it renders the recently-affirmed right to carry a gun outside the home nearly impossible to exercise. Councilmembers may find themselves on the stand in a courtroom within the next year as a result. County taxpayers will pick up the tab to defend any legal challenge to the new law.
Council Passes Legislation to Provide a Property Tax Credit for First Responders

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council voted today to pass Bill 39-21, Taxation – Public Safety Officers – Public Safety Emergency Communications Specialists – Property Tax Credit, which would establish a property tax credit for certain Montgomery County first responders. Councilmember Tom Hucker and Council President Gabe Albornoz sponsored the legislation. Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro, Sidney Katz, Andrew Friedson, Will Jawando and Craig Rice are cosponsors.
DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons

Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Governor Hogan Announces MilliporeSigma Expanding Biosafety Testing In Montgomery County, Adding 500 New Jobs

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced that MilliporeSigma, an international biosciences company, is growing its presence in Montgomery County with a $286 million investment to expand its biosafety testing capacity. The company, known locally as BioReliance Corporation, currently has five locations in Rockville and is planning to consolidate in a new 250,000-square-foot facility at 9820 Darnestown Road at the Alexandria Center® at Traville Gateway campus, which is being developed and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. MilliporeSigma will maintain one additional facility at 9630 Medical Center Drive and will retain at least 600 full-time employees during the expansion, while creating more than 500 new jobs over the next four years.
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
Metro Celebrates Launch of Silver Line Extension with; Welcomes Customers to #RideSilver to Six New Stations

Per WMATA: Metro celebrated the opening of the Silver Line Extension on Tuesday, connecting customers to six new stations, adding 11.4 miles of track to the Metrorail system, and beginning operations at a modern rail maintenance facility. The Silver Line Extension gives customers a new connection to Washington Dulles International Airport and new service between Reston, Va., and eastern Loudoun County. Today’s grand opening also marks the completion of the Silver Line project, a generational infrastructure investment in Northern Virginia.
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
