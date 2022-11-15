Read full article on original website
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
mocoshow.com
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
mocoshow.com
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg
Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
dcnewsnow.com
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to restrict gun possession in public places
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Firearms will now be banned in public places in Montgomery County after the council unanimously voted to approve a new bill. The Montgomery County Council approved Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which is cosponsored by the full council.
Maryland county votes to restrict gun possession in most public places
The Montgomery County Council voted in favor of a bill on Tuesday that will restrict gun possession within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council passes gun bill despite assurance of expensive court fight
The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a gun control bill yesterday that will prevent lawful gun owners with concealed carry permits to carry their firearms within a massive swath of the jurisdiction. Because the bill designates so many types of common buildings and spaces as gun-free zones, and includes the area around them up to 100 yards, it renders the recently-affirmed right to carry a gun outside the home nearly impossible to exercise. Councilmembers may find themselves on the stand in a courtroom within the next year as a result. County taxpayers will pick up the tab to defend any legal challenge to the new law.
mocoshow.com
Council Passes Legislation to Provide a Property Tax Credit for First Responders
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council voted today to pass Bill 39-21, Taxation – Public Safety Officers – Public Safety Emergency Communications Specialists – Property Tax Credit, which would establish a property tax credit for certain Montgomery County first responders. Councilmember Tom Hucker and Council President Gabe Albornoz sponsored the legislation. Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro, Sidney Katz, Andrew Friedson, Will Jawando and Craig Rice are cosponsors.
bethesdamagazine.com
Election Day is done, but Montgomery County is still counting 40,000 mail-in ballots
While many state and local candidates have declared victory, the election isn’t over. About 40,000 mail-in ballots still need to be processed in Montgomery County, elections officials say. The Montgomery County Board of Elections resumed canvassing Tuesday morning after a two-day break. During the canvass, bipartisan teams of election...
Washington Examiner
DC wants to lower sentences for carjackers and felons
Washington, D.C., wants to lower the maximum sentences for criminals and make life easier for criminals who illegally own guns. The D.C. Council unanimously approved changes to the city’s criminal code, which would reduce maximum sentences for burglaries, carjackings, and robberies. It would also reduce penalties for illegal gun possession, including for carrying a pistol without a license and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces MilliporeSigma Expanding Biosafety Testing In Montgomery County, Adding 500 New Jobs
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced that MilliporeSigma, an international biosciences company, is growing its presence in Montgomery County with a $286 million investment to expand its biosafety testing capacity. The company, known locally as BioReliance Corporation, currently has five locations in Rockville and is planning to consolidate in a new 250,000-square-foot facility at 9820 Darnestown Road at the Alexandria Center® at Traville Gateway campus, which is being developed and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. MilliporeSigma will maintain one additional facility at 9630 Medical Center Drive and will retain at least 600 full-time employees during the expansion, while creating more than 500 new jobs over the next four years.
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
mocoshow.com
Metro Celebrates Launch of Silver Line Extension with; Welcomes Customers to #RideSilver to Six New Stations
Per WMATA: Metro celebrated the opening of the Silver Line Extension on Tuesday, connecting customers to six new stations, adding 11.4 miles of track to the Metrorail system, and beginning operations at a modern rail maintenance facility. The Silver Line Extension gives customers a new connection to Washington Dulles International Airport and new service between Reston, Va., and eastern Loudoun County. Today’s grand opening also marks the completion of the Silver Line project, a generational infrastructure investment in Northern Virginia.
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
nbcboston.com
How Did Maggie Hassan Get 1,100 Votes in a Town of 700 People? Turns Out She Didn't
Social media users this week pointed out an apparent vote discrepancy in Columbia, New Hampshire, claiming Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan received more votes in the midterm election than there were residents in the small town. “Another Democrat miracle!” read one headline. “Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes from Town with Population...
Parental rights candidate wins Loudoun School Board race, signals changes on board
(The Center Square) – A parental rights candidate who narrowly secured a spot on the Loudoun County School Board could influence how the school system handles transgender issues and parental rights in education. Incoming board member Tiffany Polifko won her race in the northern Virginia county as school boards...
