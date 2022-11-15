ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Westpoint development progressing, surplus property in Waverly being marketed

By Keith Rhoades
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago

Members of the Morgan County Redevelopment Commission received their yearly update Monday morning on the county's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts. TIF districts are a way to encourage development by capturing growth in property tax revenue for reinvestment into the area.

The update is required by state law.

Currently the county has four districts: Waverly, Eagle Valley, Henderson Ford Interchange, and Old Morgantown Road.

Of the four, only the Eagle Valley district is in effect. That area has an expiration date of July 28, 2040. The other three will not go into effect until they have incurred their first financial obligation. Once in effect, the district expires after 25 years.

The county "shares" another district, Westpoint, which is located on the Hendricks/Morgan County line.

The property was the intended site of a new amusement park. The park was never developed so Hendricks County purchased the land with the idea of establishing an industrial park. Morgan County officials agreed to allow Hendricks County to establish a TIF district with the property and use the new tax funds to pay for infrastructure improvements to the land. Nearly all the land in Hendricks County has been developed. Now development in Morgan County is underway. The district was created on Nov. 10, 2006, and has an expiration date of Nov. 10, 2036.

Surplus property near Waverly sewer plant

Commission attorney Dakota VanLeeuwen told board members she needed to make some changes to the offer sheet for the property the commission owns in Waverly.

Some years ago, the commission purchased the land with the idea it could be used in the future for the Waverly Sanitary Sewer Plant. The plant has been built so commission members are looking to sell the unused area. The land sits in two counties, Morgan and Johnson. It is accessed by a road in Johnson County.

Ready to serve: Indiana State Treasurer-elect Daniel Elliott looking forward to new position

VanLeeuwen said the changes in the offer sheet would help make the property more marketable.

As for the sewer plant, board members learned that some minor erosion problems are being fixed. The RDC built the plant and installed the sewer line with lift station to Waverly. Once all problems are fixed, the plant will become the responsibility of the county's regional sewer board.

Work at Old Town Waverly Park, final meeting of the year

Morgan County Commissioner Kenny Hale gave the board an update on the work at Old Town Waverly Park.

Hale said the Haunting of Waverly event was a big success. He said the event made around $5,000 which he said had been deposited in the Community Foundation. He said work on the old log cabin is progressing and he hopes to have it finished early next year.

The next scheduled RDC meeting is Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the county administration building. It will be the last meeting for RDC president Daniel Elliott. Elliott won the November general election to the Indiana State Treasurer. He will be stepping down from his position at the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Westpoint development progressing, surplus property in Waverly being marketed

The Reporter-Times

