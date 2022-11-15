Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Trenton Finance Committee to recommend to Trenton City Council payroll increases for employees
Following a six-month financial review, a committee is prepared to recommend the Trenton City Council approve pay increases for city and utility workers, including those who work part-time. When budgets were developed last spring before the city’s fiscal year began in May, no wage increase was authorized due to a...
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of November 14th meeting
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen decided to move forward with a bid for an aerator and approved the purchase of a truck on November 14th. Public Works Director Mark Morey presented the new bid from FTC Equipment for the aerator, and the new bid included the prevailing wage. The new bid was for $229,149. The board originally approved a bid for $193,525 that did not include the prevailing wage.
kttn.com
Candidate filing period for April 2023 election begins December 6th
The filing period for the April 4th election runs from December 6th through 27th for the City of Trenton. The filing will be for one mayor for a four-year term and one councilman from each of the four wards for a two-year term. Anyone interested in filing can do so at the City Clerk’s Office at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
kttn.com
Spickard Board of Aldermen receive sewer and water updates
The Spickard Board of Aldermen received sewer and water updates on November 14th. It was reported the south lift station pump number 2 will need to be replaced. The city will look into getting a chlorine pump for the water tower.
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14
The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time. Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved....
kttn.com
Grundy County residents and businesses reminded of services the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney provides
Grundy County residents and businesses are reminded that Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett and his office assist in the collection and prosecution of bad checks or debit card transactions where payment is not received, but a service or item is provided. That includes, but is not limited to, all places of business or private transactions, such as auctions and garage sales.
kttn.com
Kasey Bailey presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
RootEd Regional Director Kasey Bailey spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on November 17th. Bailey reported RootEd is a philanthropic organization that focuses on rural high school students by providing college and career advisors to help students with education and career choices. 80% of jobs with middle-class wages require more than a high school education, however, not all jobs require a traditional two-year or four-year diploma.
kttn.com
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
kttn.com
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.
kttn.com
Laredo Board of Education approve insurance and snow removal bids,
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved insurance renewal and a snow removal bid on November 14th. The Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance will have a premium of $13,635. The snow removal bid was from Cayden Bowe for $130 for the main parking lot and $20 for the north...
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Education to meet on November 16th
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss liability and property insurance renewal on November 16th. The board will meet in the high school library at 6 pm. Other items on the agenda include a special education report, snow removal, the April election, a procurement policy update, Safe Defend proposals, and public comment including Amy Holder for the Gallatin Community Teacher Association. An executive session is also on the agenda for the Gallatin Board of Education meeting on November 16th for personnel and student matters.
kttn.com
Landes Oil on 28th Street in Trenton to host Coffee With a Cop
The Trenton Police Department’s next Coffee with A Cop will be held on November 16th. The event will be at Landes Oil at 1841 East 28th Street from 7 to 9 a.m. Community members can introduce themselves to and talk with members of the Trenton Police Department. Attendees can ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver on enrollment, growth and student support
North Central Missouri College opened new student housing on Crowder Road in Trenton about a year ago. President Doctor Lenny Klaver says the housing is “very popular,” they are “nice units,” and the units are fully occupied. Klaver says the college is examining the future and...
kttn.com
Deadline fast approaching to order Thanksgiving meals from Coon Creek Baptist Church
The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton reminds community members of the deadline for ordering meals for its Thanksgiving Dinner. Orders for delivery or carry-out meals should be placed by November 24th at noon. Anyone who orders carry-out can come to the church on November 24th from 10:30...
kttn.com
Scammers calling Trenton residents, claiming to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities
The City of Trenton reports it has been made aware of a scam involving calls that claim to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities. The city advises that the calls come from an automated system that tells customers their bills are delinquent and to press a button to pay or leave information.
kttn.com
Livingston County Route C bridge over Shoal Creek to be closed beginning December 5
Lehman Construction is scheduled to start construction on the Livingston County Route C bridge over Shoal Creek next month. The replacement work on the bridge one-tenth of a mile west of Route F will start December 5, 2022, at 8 am. The work will include the removal and replacement of the existing bridge structure. Route C will be closed through May 4th.
kttn.com
Princeton Board of Education approves moving to eight-man football program
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved moving to an eight-man football program on November 14th. The vote was six to one, with Board Member Chad Smith voting no. The vote came after a presentation from Athletic Director Scott Ussery that focused on Princeton athletic programs competing with similar-sized schools for a conference schedule.
jamesporttricountyweekly.com
Daviess County Nursing & Rehab Resident of the Week
Each week we share about one of our residents with you in this article! We enjoy sharing our residents with you all and hope that you enjoy reading about our residents and their amazing lives. Judith “Judy” Fleming was born November 11, 1939, in Union Town, Pennsylvania. Judy and her...
kttn.com
Main Street Chillicothe to host “Kid’s Christmas”
Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist little shoppers and downtown merchants will be set up, and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Those attending can make a Christmas card while purchases are being wrapped for free. The event runs from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for those aged 4 to14 years old.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: James Dale “Jim” Goodin
James Dale “Jim” Goodin, 49, Princeton, MO passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. He was born June 30, 1973, in Princeton, Missouri the son of Jack S. and Janet C. (Durbin) Goodin. Jim graduated from Princeton High School in 1991. He worked summers...
