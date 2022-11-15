Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Brazil central bank postpones higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank announced on Friday the postponement of higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023, after establishing tougher rules for payment institutions based on their size and complexity that would start in January. “The development and necessary adjustments in management systems and generation...
104.1 WIKY
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
104.1 WIKY
India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone banks to repay 296 billion euros in ECB loans
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone banks are set to repay 296 billion euros in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, in its latest step to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone. This is less than the roughly 500 billion euros...
104.1 WIKY
Europe’s uneven inflation levels make ECB’s action challenging, Spanish minister says
MADRID (Reuters) – The different inflation levels in euro zone countries make the European Central Bank’s monetary policy action challenging, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. “We see a (inflation) downward trend in our country which contrasts with the upward trend in a large part of...
104.1 WIKY
Wells Fargo starts small-dollar loans amid overdraft scrutiny
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co introduced small-dollar loans to customers online, the bank said Wednesday, as overdraft fees draw greater scrutiny in the United States. The loans are for $250 or $500 with a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively, to eligible customers, the bank...
104.1 WIKY
Mexican economy likely grew 5% in October y/y, estimate shows
(Reuters) – Mexico’s economy likely grew by 5.0% in October compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday. (Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
104.1 WIKY
S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...
104.1 WIKY
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
104.1 WIKY
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey to end easing next week with one last rate cut to 9%: Reuters poll
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank is expected to cut rates by another 150 basis points next week to 9% and halt the easing thereafter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after President Tayyip Erdogan called for the stimulus despite more than 85% inflation. The predicted cut would...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal
GENEVA (Reuters) – A senior U.N. official on Friday welcomed the extension by four months of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done. “We are really very pleased...
104.1 WIKY
China’s JD.com beats revenue estimates as lockdowns drive online shopping
(Reuters) -E-commerce firm JD.com Inc posted an 11.4% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates as COVID-19 lockdowns in China led more consumers to shop online. Chinese retail spending has sagged this year with consumers frustrated by the government’s strict “zero-COVID” policy that has led to frequent...
104.1 WIKY
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Treasury’s Yellen: more effective oversight needed for crypto markets
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The recent failure of a major cryptocurrency exchange and its impact on holders and investors of crypto assets demonstrate the need for more effective oversight of crypto markets, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. Treasury and othe regulators identified risks in crypto markets over...
104.1 WIKY
Swiss National Bank issued 140 billion Sfr of bills, repos following rate hike
ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank has issued bills and repurchase agreements (repos) worth nearly 140 billion Swiss francs ($148.6 billion) after the central bank started its latest round of monetary tightening, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday. The central bank deployed both instruments to...
104.1 WIKY
J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan economists predict a “mild recession” in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation. The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth...
104.1 WIKY
Inflows into global equities hit 35-week high, BofA says
LONDON (Reuters) – Inflows into global equity funds hit their highest level in 35 weeks in the week to Wednesday, according to data from Bank of America, as investor optimism brightened. Investors poured $22.9 billion into equities, Bofa said, citing EPFR data, and $4.2 billion into bonds. Bofa analysts...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
Comments / 0