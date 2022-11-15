Read full article on original website
Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever
PARIS (Reuters) – Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. “We are all part of the NATO family”, he said in a tweet. Firefighters in Poland said...
Ukraine controls 1% of Luhansk region – Russian-installed official
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces control around 1% of territory in the eastern region of Luhansk, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the Russian-installed head of the area as saying on Thursday. The Moscow-backed administrator Leonid Pasechnik said Ukraine controlled the village of Belogorovka and two other settlements in the...
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict – paper
MILAN (Reuters) – Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv...
Iran accuses Israel and Western intelligence services of planning civil war in Iran – foreign minister on Twitter
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s foreign minister accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide Iran and start a civil war on Thursday, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a “terrorist attack”.
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media
(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Ukraine will probably get access to blast site, says Polish official
WARSAW (Reuters) – Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president’s top foreign policy advisor said on Thursday, after Kyiv demanded access to the scene of the blast. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday...
Ukrainian experts are working at missile blast site in Poland – Kyiv
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian experts are already working at the site in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday. He wrote on Twitter that Ukraine would continue “open and constructive” cooperation with Poland over Tuesday’s incident, in which...
Turkey’s Erdogan thanks all parties for extension of grain deal
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday thanked the United Nations, Moscow and Kyiv for extending a grain that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume. The export of more than 11 million tonnes of grains in the last four months has shown the deal’s importance for...
Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year. When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling...
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
Russian troops are building new defensive positions nearly 40 miles behind current front lines, a sign they're planning for more retreats, UK intel says
An intelligence update said it's likely that Russia will try to redeploy troops who retreated from Kherson to support offensives in other regions.
Ukraine energy supply under persistent Russian attacks, heavy fighting in east
KYIV (Reuters) – Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow’s occupying forces appeared more active. Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was under persistent attack...
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
Australian Turnell, Briton Bowman freed in Myanmar, headed for Thailand – diplomatic source
(Reuters) – An Australian economist and a former British ambassador were freed from prison in Myanmar on Thursday and were due to leave for Thailand, a diplomatic source told Reuters. The pair, Sean Turnell, a former adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung san Suu Kyi and Vicky Bowman, were...
Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday. He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States...
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
Singapore’s deputy PM: FTX case has raised ‘serious allegations’
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The collapse of crypto exchange FTX has raised “very serious allegations that amount to potential fraud”, Singapore’s finance minister and deputy prime minister said on Thursday. Lawrence Wong said recent developments in the crypto market reinforced the city-state’s position that it was “on...
Analysis-Unmasked and in charge, China’s Xi puts personal diplomacy back in play
BEIJING (Reuters) – President Xi Jinping, conspicuously absent from the main stage of diplomacy during China’s COVID isolation, has been mostly smiles and handshakes on his return this week with a flurry of meetings that Beijing hopes will begin to mend frayed relations. But in an exchange that...
