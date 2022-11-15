Read full article on original website
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Ukraine welcomes MH17 verdict, wants those who ordered attack to face trial
KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv welcomed the murder convictions handed out by a Dutch court on Thursday to three men for their role in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, but said those who ordered the attack must face trial. The court in The Hague issued the sentences...
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict – paper
MILAN (Reuters) – Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv...
Ukraine’s president says Ukrainian missile did not cause blast in Poland – agency
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. “I have no doubt that it was not our missile,” he...
Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year. When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling...
Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever
PARIS (Reuters) – Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. “We are all part of the NATO family”, he said in a tweet. Firefighters in Poland said...
Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday. He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States...
Ukraine will probably get access to blast site, says Polish official
WARSAW (Reuters) – Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president’s top foreign policy advisor said on Thursday, after Kyiv demanded access to the scene of the blast. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday...
Russians Fleeing Crimea Amid Fears of Ukrainian Advance—Report
There is "panic and fear that the [Ukraine] Armed Forces will be able to liberate Crimea in the near future," a commenter said.
U.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal
GENEVA (Reuters) – A senior U.N. official on Friday welcomed the extension by four months of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done. “We are really very pleased...
Dutch court confirms that MH 17 was shot down by Russian-made missile
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday. “The court is of the opinion that MH17...
Ukraine energy supply under persistent Russian attacks, heavy fighting in east
KYIV (Reuters) – Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow’s occupying forces appeared more active. Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was under persistent attack...
Turkey’s Erdogan thanks all parties for extension of grain deal
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday thanked the United Nations, Moscow and Kyiv for extending a grain that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume. The export of more than 11 million tonnes of grains in the last four months has shown the deal’s importance for...
Russian troops are building new defensive positions nearly 40 miles behind current front lines, a sign they're planning for more retreats, UK intel says
An intelligence update said it's likely that Russia will try to redeploy troops who retreated from Kherson to support offensives in other regions.
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing and acquits one
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three suspects of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and acquitted one. The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were found guilty of downing...
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media
(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
Analysis-Unmasked and in charge, China’s Xi puts personal diplomacy back in play
BEIJING (Reuters) – President Xi Jinping, conspicuously absent from the main stage of diplomacy during China’s COVID isolation, has been mostly smiles and handshakes on his return this week with a flurry of meetings that Beijing hopes will begin to mend frayed relations. But in an exchange that...
Polish president says missile that hit village was probably ‘old’ S-300 rocket
WARSAW (Reuters) – The missile that caused an explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border was probably an S-300, the Polish president said on Wednesday. “From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side,” Andrzej Duda said. “It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense.”
