Philadelphia, PA

VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately

Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB

It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...

