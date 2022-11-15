Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Aaron Rodgers Shares Why He Was Mad On Sideline
On the back of a five-game losing streak, Aaron Rodgers feels frustrated. Here's why.
Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team
The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on Frank Reich's firing: 'You guys can probably imagine how I felt'
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni is making his return to Indianapolis this week, riding back into town as the head coach of an Eagles team that has the best record in the NFL, even after Philadelphia dropped its first game of the season on Monday night against Washington.
fantasypros.com
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately
Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Colts
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles now head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts. With that said, ahead of the Eagles-Colts game, we’ll be making our Eagles Week 11 predictions. Playing at home in Week 10, the Eagles were no match...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
Comments / 0